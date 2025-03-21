This nation was just named the happiest country in the world for the eighth straight year

For the eighth consecutive year, Finland has been named the happiest country in the world according to the latest World Happiness Report. The annual report, which ranks 147 countries based on key factors such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, generosity, and freedom, continues to highlight Finland’s remarkable quality of life.

The rankings are based on Gallup World Poll data, with respondents from more than 140 countries scoring their overall life satisfaction over the three preceding years (in this case, 2022 to 2024). Finland’s success in consistently securing the top spot reflects its strong healthcare system, excellent education, and low levels of inequality, all of which contribute to its high overall life evaluations.

The Nordic countries dominate the top rankings, with Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden following Finland in the next three spots, showcasing the region’s strong focus on social welfare and well-being. In contrast, the United States saw a dip in its rankings, coming in at number 24, its lowest position yet. Also dropping in status is the United Kingdom, which reported its lowest average life evaluation since 2017. Canada also declined, although it remains in the top 20.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Afghanistan ranked as the least happy country, followed by Sierra Leone, Lebanon, Malawi, and Zimbabwe.

The world’s happiest countries: Top 20

These are the top 20 nations that made the list.