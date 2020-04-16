  1. Travel

For $750,000, You Could Visit Challenger Deep, the Deepest Point on Earth

By

In little more than a century, we humans have figured out how to make the most death-defying, bucket-list-worthy experiences relatively safe. With only a sense of adventure, a modest level of physical fitness, and the right disposable income, ordinary folk can explore Mount Everest, journey to “Mars,” and even vacation aboard the International Space Station. Now, one luxury expedition travel company is promising a much, much deeper experience — literally.

EYOS Expeditions

This June, EYOS Expeditions is offering the first-ever opportunity for well-heeled travelers to visit the deepest part of Earth’s oceans. The one-of-a-kind expedition will journey 35,853 feet down to Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench. Paying travelers will spend roughly eight days as “Mission Specialists” (although no actual work will be required) with the Ring of Fire Expedition. The submarine dives will last as much as 14 hours. The one-way descent covers more than seven miles and takes more than four hours. The crew will spend another four hours exploring the bottom of the Pacific Ocean before beginning the more than four-hour ascent back to the surface.

EYOS Expeditions teamed up with Caladan Oceanic to use the company’s flagship Limiting Factor submersible. The undersea vessel features a 90mm-thick titanium shell that’s been pressure-tested to nearly 46,000 feet with zero physiological stresses. It has already descended the Mariana Trench five times and is among the world’s only submersibles capable of multiple dives to that depth.

EYOS Expeditions

Because of this near-crushproof design, passengers experience no change in atmosphere. EYOS claims the sub’s interior is actually quite peaceful and relaxing. Mission Specialists can kick back in one of two comfortable seats and take in the underwater scenery via three large viewports or multiple high-definition surround cameras. They will serve as fully integrated crew members who can oversee research work, help with film production, assist with sonar navigation, or do nothing at all.

To visit Challenger Deep is a rare experience indeed. EYOS Expeditions founding partner Rob McCallum confirms, “This is the most exclusive destination on Earth. Currently, only three manned expeditions have ever been made to the bottom of Challenger Deep and more people have been to the moon than to the bottom of the ocean.” To put a finer point on it, more than 4,000 climbers have summitted Everest, and 562 have journeyed to space. The number of humans who have reached Challenger Deep? Just seven.

EYOS Expeditions

This once-in-a-lifetime experience is available for $750,000. EYOS Expeditions is only accepting three Mission Specialists on a first-come-first-served basis.

If you’d rather explore the oceans on your own, the Triton 1000/2 MKII personal submarine is available for the low, low price of $2.7 million.

Editors' Recommendations

The 10 Best Obscure Sci-Fi Movies

watching movie couple popcorn

The Best Puzzles for Adults Under Quarantine

Best Puzzles for Adults in Quarantine

The Best Online Resources for Parents and Their Kids

online resources kids parents

The 11 Best Arthouse Horror Films

horror movie scene watching at home

How to Write Off Your Vacation as a Legitimate Tax Deduction

man working on vacation

Travel Destinations to Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions

travel destinations to help new years resolutions cycling france getty

Zero-Gravity Flights Are Coming to a U.S. City Near You

JetBlue Founder’s Breeze Airways to Serve Off-the-Beaten-Path Airports

The Best Places to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the United States

The Best Tiny House Hotels and Guesthouses in the United States

7 Books to Inspire and Prep an Antarctica Adventure

The 7 Best Books to Inspire and Prep for an Antarctic Adventure

Explore Jasper: An Essential Guide to Canada’s Most Epic National Park

jasper national park in the summer

Lotus Caravans’ 2020 Off Grid Travel Trailer Is Designed to Go Almost Anywhere

lotus caravans off grid 2020 overlanding vehicle offgrid exterior profile

Air New Zealand Announces Bunk Bed Sleep Pods for Economy Passengers

Live Free in NYC as Lower Manhattan’s Explorer-In-Chief