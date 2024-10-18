 Skip to main content
Universal announces opening date for Epic Universe theme park

The park will open on May 22, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

By
Epic Universe
NBC Universal

Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday morning that its new theme park, Epic Universe, will open on May 22, 2025, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The announcement has ignited excitement among theme park enthusiasts, marking a significant addition to the resort’s offerings.

Epic Universe will feature five immersive “worlds,” including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, and Celestial Park. As the largest of Universal’s three theme parks, Epic Universe is set to play a pivotal role in a vast 750-acre development that will more than double the resort’s current space in Orlando.

“This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” said Karen Irwin, president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort. 

Ticket details

Universal
FF16 / Pixabay

Tickets to Epic Universe will be sold in phases, allowing guests to secure their access to the park. Initially, vacation packages and stays above three days for Universal Orlando Resort will be available, each including one day at Epic Universe, starting October 22. Pricing for a three-day ticket package, which grants entry to Epic Universe, will range from $352 to $521 per person, depending on selected dates.

Current Universal Orlando annual passholders will have priority access on October 24 to purchase single-day tickets to Epic Universe before they become available to the public. 

In addition, reservations for the Universal Helios Grand Hotel will open on October 22, offering stays starting May 22, the park’s opening day. This 500-room Loews hotel will feature a dedicated entrance to Epic Universe, providing guests with easy access to the park.

Further ticket options, including single-day tickets for the general public, will be made available in the months leading up to the park’s grand opening.

