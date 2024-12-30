 Skip to main content
This airline won an award for its cabin design

Cathay Pacific receives award for cabin design

By
Cathay Pacific suite
Cathay Pacific

At TheDesignAir Awards 2024, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific took home three honors, including Design Airline of the Year, Asia. It received an overall design score of 81.9, putting it among the top six carriers worldwide. 

Design is the difference at Cathay Pacific

Cathay seating
Cathay Pacific

Besides being recognized as Design Airline of the Year, Asia, Cathay Pacific also received awards for Best New Business Class, 2024 and Best New Premium Economy, 2024. The award for business class coincides with the airline’s introduction of the Aria Suite, a private space full of considered details, for enhanced comfort and luxury. The airline’s new business class and premium economy cabins debuted in October 2024 aboard Boeing 777-300ER. 

Cathay General Manager Customer Experience and Design Vivian Lo said: “We at Cathay Pacific are honoured to be recognised with these awards from TheDesignAir. Receiving these three awards is a testament to our unwavering dedication to meticulous design and exceptional customer experience across everything that we do, whether in the air, on the ground or online.

“Human-centric design is at the heart of our newly launched Aria Suite Business class and our all-new Premium Economy cabin products, both of which have been thoughtfully crafted and masterfully designed with our customers’ comfort in mind. To have them both recognised is a great honour, and these awards will serve as further motivation for us to continue to elevate the experience we provide to our customers.”

TheDesignAir Founder and Director Jonny Clark said: “Cathay Pacific’s Aria Suite launch impressed our judges with a residential, passenger-centric approach to design. From airborne art galleries to intuitive seat design and soft trim and finish details across both Business class and Premium Economy, there is a new lease of life in the airline’s fleet as the 777-300ER retrofit takes place. This, partnered with the airline’s tireless approach to design across the entire passenger experience, has helped the airline secure Design Airline of the Year, Asia this year.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
