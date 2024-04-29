 Skip to main content
8 best things to do in Cabo San Lucas for an unforgettable trip

Don't skip out on these attractions

Amanda Teague
By
Cabo
rvbdallas / Pixabay

Located at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, Cabo San Lucas is a paradise with stunning beaches, a vibrant nightlife scene, and gorgeous natural attractions. No matter what type of vacation you are looking for, Cabo San Lucas has something to offer you. Whether you are a thrill-seeker or a laid-back traveler, here are the 8 best things to do in Cabo San Lucas.

1. Explore Land’s End and El Arco

Lands End
Whatthefalk6 / Pixabay

Exploring Land’s End is easily one of the best things to do in Cabo San Lucas. Land’s End is located at the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula, which is about two miles from downtown Cabo San Lucas. On Land’s End, you’ll find El Arco, which is a stunning rock formation that has become one of Cabo’s most iconic landmarks. If you want to view El Arco, you can hop on a boat tour or kayak excursion to see this beautiful sight up close.

2. Relax on El Medano Beach

El Medano
njbateman526 / Pixabay

No trip to Cabo is complete without a visit to El Medano Beach. El Medano Beach is one of the most popular swimmable beaches in all of Los Cabos and is easily accessible from the downtown area. In this area, you’ll find several beachfront shops and restaurants, as well as opportunities for snorkeling, jet-skiing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. You’re also able to view Land’s End from the shores of El Medano Beach.

3. Enjoy fresh seafood

Seafood
qimono / Pixabay

Cabo San Lucas is renowned for its fresh seafood, so indulging in some of the local culinary delights is a must. From casual beachfront eateries like Tequila Shark GastroBar and Fisherman’s Landing to upscale fine dining establishments like Lorenzillo’s, you’ll find an abundance of options to satisfy your seafood cravings. 

4. Go snorkeling in Cabo Pulmo National Park

Snorkeling
clicjeroen / Pixabay

For those who want to explore Cabo from underneath the water, a visit to Cabo Pulmo National Park is a must. Cabo Pulmo National Park is one of the most vibrant coral reefs in North America, offering snorkeling and diving opportunities that you can’t find anywhere else. When snorkeling through the gorgeous waters of the Sea of Cortez, you’re sure to find colorful tropical fish, manta rays, and even the occasional whale shark.

5. Visit Flora Farms

Flowers
cliverinne / Pixabay

Escape the hustle and bustle of downtown Cabo and take a trip to Flora Farms, which is an organic farm oasis nestled in the foothills of the Sierra de la Laguna mountains. This 25-acre working farm offers spa treatments, cooking classes, summer movie nights, and more. While visiting Flora Farms, you can wander through the lush gardens and enjoy farm-to-table dining at the onsite restaurant. If you prefer to stay in this area during your visit, you can even check out the attraction’s vacation rentals.

6. Go on a whale-watching tour

Whale watching
foco44 / Pixabay

Cabo San Lucas is one of the best spots in the world for whale watching, especially between mid-December and April. During this time, thousands of gray whales migrate from their feeding grounds in the Arctic to the warm waters of the Baja California Peninsula to breed and give birth. Whale-watching tours offer the opportunity to witness these incredible animals up close. With knowledgeable guides offering insights into the whales’ behavior and biology, a whale-watching tour in Cabo is an unforgettable adventure.

7. Play golf

Men drinking and playing golf, the best cigars for golfing.
Sugar Golf Balls / Unsplash

Cabo is home to some of the world’s most spectacular golf courses, offering wonderful opportunities for golfers of all skill levels. Golf enthusiasts can play a round of golf while enjoying stunning ocean views and breathtaking sunsets. One standout course is the Cabo del Sol Cove Club Course, which winds its way along the coastline, providing golfers with panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez at every turn. If you are looking for a more secluded setting, then the Querencia Golf Club offers a private, members-only experience. 

8. Explore the city’s nightlife scene

DJ
453169 / Pixabay

Cabo San Lucas’ nightlife scene is legendary, drawing in thousands of people from around the world every year. As the sun sets over the Pacific Ocean, the city comes alive. From lively beachfront bars serving up delicious cocktails to upscale lounges and bustling nightclubs, there’s something for every preference in Cabo. If you enjoy live music, then check out the Cabo Wabo Cantina, which was founded by rock legend Sammy Hagar. If you’re on the hunt for a more exclusive experience, then rooftop bars like The Rooftop 360 and The Rooftop at The Cape are great choices. 

Check out these fun things to do in Cabo San Lucas

Cabo
wkwood50 / Pixabay

Cabo San Lucas is a destination that truly offers something for everyone, and any one of these fun things to do in Cabo San Lucas is sure to provide you with a wonderful experience. Whether you are seeking relaxation on the beautiful beaches, unforgettable culinary experiences, or special recreational opportunities, Cabo is the place to be.

