Best Prime Day Luggage Deals for 2021

If you’ve started to get that itch to travel again, then Prime Day deals are your best friend, and that’s especially true when it comes to Prime Day luggage deals. There’s really no time like today’s Amazon Prime Day to stock up on rugged, durable, sleek, and stylish luggage, the kind of luggage pieces that check all the right boxes, make your life that much easier, and help you hit the road in fine fashion this season.

The best Prime Day luggage deals are dropping some of the best luggage from some of your favorite brands to shockingly low prices, and this is a very good thing if you’re itching to buy a new luggage on sale. Ahead of summer travel, Prime Day is the perfect time to score a terrific deal or two (or three) on the best luggage to make each and every trip go that much more smoothly. Whether you’re loading up for a cross-country drive or hopping on a plane for that long-awaited first flight, these Prime Day luggage sales are going to help you gear up the right way, and that’s an understatement.

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals 

Monos Luggage Sale

Up To 25% Off
The quality carry-on or checked luggage can be all the difference from turning an already-stressful travel experience into a smooth journey.
Buy at Monos

Eagle Creek No Matter What Rolling Duffel

$132 $150
This wheeled duffel has oversized, heavy-duty, treaded wheels in a protective wheel housing and a durable kick plate for smooth mobility and maximum durability.
Buy at Amazon

Travelpro Maxlite 5 Compact Carry-On Bag

$110 $130
The Travelpro Maxlite 5 is a hybrid carry-on that can double as a luggage bag, designed to fit under your seat while storing all your valuables, including a laptop sleeve and toiletries organizer.
Buy at Amazon

Samsonite Pivot Carry-On Spinner

$120 $230
Durable and stylish, this Samsonite carry-on is a great companion during your travels. The shell is lightweight yet sturdy, plus there are smooth-swerving wheels for convenient mobility.
Buy Now

Bric’s B|Y Ulisse 28-inch Expandable Spinner

$179 $358
You can get this great hard-sided expandable spinner by Bric's from Bloomingdale's. It's a great carry on at 18 inches by 28 inches, with room for expansion.
Buy at Bloomingdale's

Rockland Berlin 3-Piece Luggage Set

$140 $480
With 20-, 24-, and 28-inch spinner bags, the three-piece Rockland Berlin luggage set is great for vacations that demand a bare minimum amount of clothes, keeping them safe with its hardside exterior.
Buy at Walmart

American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright 3-Piece Luggage Set

$69 $130
This 3 piece set features a boarding bag and two upright suitcases.
Buy at Amazon

SwissGear 6283 Premium 3-Piece Spinner Luggage Set

$200 $295
Be prepared for a weekend away or the long haul summer rental in Europe with this set from SwissGear. The soft-sided collection features plenty of room for expansion and other great travel features.
Buy Now

Mojo Licensing Emoji Kids 18-Inch Carry-On Luggage

$80 $320
Kids will love packing their own stuff in this carry-on with telescoping handle, inline wheels, cross straps, and dual compartments. Stickers included.
Buy at Macy's

Travelpro Walkabout 4 25-inch Softside Check-In Spinner

$108 $360
Pilots and flight attendants pre-boarding carrying Travelpro bags, is all the endorsement we need. Take advantage of this closeout deal on a soft-sided expandable carry-on, perfect for a long weekend.
Buy at Macy's

Rockland Vara Softside 3-Piece Upright Luggage Set

$141 $240
This set includes a 20-inch carry-on upright, a 28-inch upright, and a 22-inch duffel in leopard print.
Buy at Amazon
Extra 15% off use: SPRING

Nautica Oceanview 5-Piece Luggage Set

$190 $500
Traveling has never been so easy with Nautica's 5-piece luggage set, designed to cater to all your packing needs with its mesh pockets, adjustable straps, and roomy interior.
Buy at Macy's

Lipault Original Plume 21-Inch Softside Carry-On Spinner

$170 $245
Make sharp and fast turns with Lipault's durable carry-on spinner thanks to its functional, easy-move four-wheel system.
Buy at Macy's

Travelpro Platinum Elite 25-Inch Luggage

$261 $370
Neither too big nor too small, the 25-inch Travelpro Platinum Elite luggage can expand to provide an additional two inches, with damage-resistant fabric, and an innovative storage system for clothing.
Buy at Amazon

Samsonite Solyte DLX Softside Expandable Luggage 20-inch Carry On

$129 $170
Minimize packing capacity with this sleek two-piece luggage set by Samsonite. You get two carry-ons with four multi-directional wheels for easier moving without adding weight to your arm and shoulder.
Buy at Amazon

Kenneth Cole Reaction 2-Piece Luggage Set

$122 $142
This two-piece set from Kenneth Cole includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 28-inch luggage, capable of expanding to provide more space with smooth multidirectional wheels for easy traveling.
Buy at Overstock
Discount with coupon

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner With USB Port

$80 $145
The Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner is a great bet for business travellers on the go. Apart from the bare essentials, its main compartment also has a provision for a laptop and other small items.
Buy at Amazon

eBags Fortis Pro 22-Inch USB Carry-On Spinner

$130 $250
This suitcase has a cord connection and dedicated battery pocket on the inside of the bag while the USB port is located on the outside of the bag, giving you access to your phone while charging.
Buy at eBags

Rockland Softside Upright 2-Piece Luggage Set

$41 $80
This two-piece set includes an upright suitcase with wheels and a tote bag. The suitcase has a telescoping handle and ergonomic padded top and side grip handles. Both pieces are fully lined.
Buy at Amazon

eBags Fortis Pro 22 Inch USB Carry-On Spinner

$130 $250
Featuring a built-in external USB port with interior portable battery pocket, interior compression strap with built-in packing cubes, interior removable divider, and includes a removable laundry bag.
Buy at eBags

Pelican Air 1535 Carry-On Case

$310 $333
Boasting a crush- and water-proof hardcase exterior, the Pelican Air 1535 travel case is perfect for storing all your essentials during off-road expeditions. It also has several pockets for storage.
Buy at Amazon

Kenneth Cole Reaction Show Dual Compartment Flapover

$150 $230
Cut out from premium leather, this flapover from Kenneth Cole is not only tear-resistant but also designed to suit a business savvy look which makes it ideal for laptops and portfolios.
Buy at Amazon

Samsonite S'Cure 30-Inch Luggage

$195 $280
With four wheels, an immense amount of space, and a TSA lock, the 30-inch Samsonite S'Cure can safely store a wardrobe's worth of clothes for those prolonged trips.
Buy at Amazon

American Tourister Belle Voyage 28-In. Luggage

$170 $310
Travel in style with the 28-inch American Tourister Belle Voyage luggage bag. Its wheels are designed for seamless mobility, with several compartments for all your essentials.
Buy at Amazon

Paravel Aviator Carry-On Plus & Packing Cube Quad

$304 $340
This set will make your packing game more sleek and organized. The packing cubes have a transparent view for a quick peek of what's inside and are designed to fit perfectly into the carry-on luggage.
Buy Now

Should You Buy New Luggage on Prime Day?

If you were to ask us if when would be the best time to buy new luggage, we’d say without a doubt that it’s Prime Day. Consider it a resounding yes from us as far as whether or not you should buy new luggage this Prime Day, and we can’t emphasize enough the need to “make hay while the sun shines.”

What we mean by that is, act swiftly and decisively to get some of the best deals for Prime Day. You’re going to find products and brands that don’t normally go on sale, and you might even find a few crucial pieces of luggage you’ve been waiting to add to your travel rotation. That’s the beauty of Prime Day luggage sales: The versatility and utility, plus affordability, are nearly unmatched.

Whether you want a durable carry-on to take on long-haul flights or something sleeker to slide into the trunk of your car, there’s a deal out there for you, and it’s all happening with the best Prime Day luggage deals this very moment.

And like we’ve said before, these Prime Day luggage deals won’t be around for very long at all (in fact, they might be gone in the blink of an eye if you don’t act quickly enough), so make it a point to stock up on the best Prime Day luggage sales as soon as possible, starting right this instant.

How to Choose New Luggage on Prime Day

Choosing new luggage this Prime Day doesn’t have to be an incredibly labor-intensive process (our picks for the best Prime Day luggage deals are the proper place to start, after all). We’d say you should carefully evaluate your packing needs, the gear you plan to bring with you, and the space needed for all of your daily carry essentials out on the road, and then check out the best luggage brands to narrow your search.

If you’re going to be heading to summer weddings, for instance, luggage with enough space to neatly pack your crisp dress shoes and newly tailored dress shirts are essential.

If your trips are of the more rugged variety and there’s the potential your gear might be coming back in a slightly different state than when you left (if, for instance, you’re doing a lot of day-hiking and exploring), shop accordingly. For example: Finding luggage with the proper carrying capacity and separate storage compartments for your essentials is, well, of the essence.

You should also keep in mind material construction and utility. Some luggage essentials are going to be of the hard-shell variety, like many of the best carry-on luggage, and others are of the soft-shell variety. The trick comes in finding the right one that works for you and your lifestyle. It’s also helpful to find luggage in matching sets, if, for instance, you and your partner have similar packing needs (and travel plans).

The great thing is, Prime Day luggage deals are currently here to help you tackle each of these challenges with the utmost utility and durability top of mind. Trust us when we say we weren’t kidding about now being the best time to get the best Prime Day luggage deals. You’ve got to get on this right now, no questions asked.

