Best Prime Day Luggage Deals for 2021

If you've started to get that itch to travel again, then Prime Day deals are your best friend, and that's especially true when it comes to Prime Day luggage deals.

The best Prime Day luggage deals are dropping some of the best luggage from some of your favorite brands to shockingly low prices. Ahead of summer travel, Prime Day is the perfect time to score a terrific deal or two on the best luggage to make each and every trip go that much more smoothly. Whether you're loading up for a cross-country drive or hopping on a plane for that long-awaited first flight, these Prime Day luggage sales are going to help you gear up the right way.

Best Prime Day Luggage Deals

Should You Buy New Luggage on Prime Day?

If you were to ask us if when would be the best time to buy new luggage, we'd say without a doubt that it's Prime Day.

You're going to find products and brands that don't normally go on sale, and you might even find a few crucial pieces of luggage you've been waiting to add to your travel rotation.

Whether you want a durable carry-on to take on long-haul flights or something sleeker to slide into the trunk of your car, there's a deal out there for you.

And like we've said before, these Prime Day luggage deals won't be around for very long at all, so make it a point to stock up on the best Prime Day luggage sales as soon as possible.

How to Choose New Luggage on Prime Day

Choosing new luggage this Prime Day doesn’t have to be an incredibly labor-intensive process (our picks for the best Prime Day luggage deals are the proper place to start, after all). We’d say you should carefully evaluate your packing needs, the gear you plan to bring with you, and the space needed for all of your daily carry essentials out on the road, and then check out the best luggage brands to narrow your search.

If you’re going to be heading to summer weddings, for instance, luggage with enough space to neatly pack your crisp dress shoes and newly tailored dress shirts are essential.

If your trips are of the more rugged variety and there’s the potential your gear might be coming back in a slightly different state than when you left (if, for instance, you’re doing a lot of day-hiking and exploring), shop accordingly. For example: Finding luggage with the proper carrying capacity and separate storage compartments for your essentials is, well, of the essence.

You should also keep in mind material construction and utility. Some luggage essentials are going to be of the hard-shell variety, like many of the best carry-on luggage, and others are of the soft-shell variety. The trick comes in finding the right one that works for you and your lifestyle. It’s also helpful to find luggage in matching sets, if, for instance, you and your partner have similar packing needs (and travel plans).

Prime Day luggage deals are currently here to help you tackle each of these challenges with the utmost utility and durability top of mind.

