New study ranks the best countries for camping trips

A recent study by Asilia has unveiled the world’s best destinations for camping, with Australia topping the list as the ultimate outdoor paradise. The study evaluated countries and U.S. states using eight key metrics, including wildlife and plant species diversity, light pollution, annual rainfall, number of national parks, urbanization rates, availability of outdoor activities, and population density.

Australia claimed the number one spot with an impressive score of 82.25 out of 100. The country’s vast network of national parks, abundant wildlife, and low population density make it a camper’s dream destination.

The United States ranked second with a score of 78.99, cementing its status as a top-tier camping hotspot. The nation’s love for outdoor adventures is evident, with 16.5 million households identifying as campers – a 23% increase over the past decade, according to the 2024 Camping and Outdoor Hospitality Report from Kampgrounds of America.

Tanzania and Kenya followed closely in third and fourth place, scoring 78.92 and 78.86, respectively. Their expansive national parks, rich biodiversity, and minimal urbanization provide some of the most breathtaking camping experiences in the world.

The best states to camp in

The study also pinpointed the top U.S. states for camping, with California taking the crown as the ultimate camping destination. Known for its expansive natural parks and pleasant weather, The Golden State boasts nine national parks (the highest number of any state) including famous landmarks like Yosemite and Joshua Tree.

Texas ranked second, offering nature enthusiasts a wealth of biodiversity. The state has more plant species than any other and ranks third for animal diversity. For those who love stargazing, Texas also shines with ten designated Dark Sky Reserves, making it a prime spot for nights under the stars.

Arizona secured third place, thanks to its iconic Grand Canyon National Park and exceptionally dry climate. With an average yearly rainfall of just 13.6mm, campers in Arizona can enjoy their adventures without worrying about sudden downpours or chilly weather.

The best countries in the world to camp in: The full list