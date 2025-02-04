 Skip to main content
This U.S. city was just named the best place for a romantic proposal

New York City took the top spot

Proposal
AdinaVoicu / Pixabay

With Valentine’s Day coming  up, many couples have proposals on their minds. A new study from Cloudwards has ranked the best U.S. cities for a romantic proposal, taking into account factors like romantic restaurants, activities, days of sunshine, jewelry stores, and even proposal-related Instagram posts and TikTok views.

Unsurprisingly, New York City tops the list. The city excels in photogenic proposal spots, offering a diverse range of locations, from the timeless romance of Central Park’s Bow Bridge to the modern sophistication of Top of the Rock, Brooklyn Bridge Park, and One World Observatory. NYC’s iconic backdrops make it a top destination for couples looking to create lasting memories.

In second place is Jersey City, which stands out for its shopping amenities, especially jewelry stores, gift shops, and chocolate shops. Despite ranking lower in romantic experiences, Jersey City offers stunning proposal spots like Liberty State Park, Exchange Place Waterfront, and Hamilton Park, all providing awesome views of the Manhattan skyline.

Los Angeles comes in third, balancing romantic experiences with photogenic locations. The Griffith Observatory offers panoramic city views, while the Walt Disney Concert Hall showcases architectural beauty. Santa Monica Pier and the Hollywood Bowl Overlook add nostalgic and scenic charm, making LA a top choice for couples looking for variety in their proposal setting.

The best place for a romantic proposal: The full list

Proposal
butti_s / Pixabay

These are the cities that took the top 10 spots.

  1. New York City, New York
  2. Jersey City, New Jersey
  3. Los Angeles, California
  4. San Diego, California
  5. Las Vegas, Nevada
  6. Chicago, Illinois
  7. Miami, Florida
  8. Santa Ana, California
  9. Anaheim, California
  10. San Francisco, California

