Alaska Airlines adds 5 new routes

Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop flights

Beach in San Diego
San Diego, California Frank McKenna via Unsplash

This week, Alaska Airlines announced five new nonstop routes. Starting Oct. 1, the flights fly between Las Vegas and both Santa Rosa/Sonoma County and San Diego, and between Los Angeles and both Reno and Pasco, Washington. The airline will also reintroduce nonstop service between Portland and Atlanta.

The new routes enhance Alaska Airlines’ West Coast presence

Welcome sign in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada David Lusvardi via Unsplash

By offering the new flights from Los Angeles, Alaska Airlines now has the most daily flights from  Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to West Coast destinations. The Reno flight embarks twice daily and is a guest-favorite. The Pasco route also flies twice daily. Both routes use a modern Embraer 175 aircraft.

The San Diego to Las Vegas route is the carrier’s 39th nonstop flight from the SoCal city. The Santa Rosa route provides a quick stop for Mexico-bound guests from the Bay Area. Also, those from Las Vegas are now a quick trip away from wine country. These flights also use Embraer 175 airplanes.

The reintroduction of the Portland to Atlanta route lets travelers take a cross-county trip via Boeing 737-900. Guests can also take in Portland International Airport’s (PDX) redesigned terminal, which features real trees and a Pacific Northwest design theme.

Kirsten Amrine, Vice President of Revenue Management and Network Planning, said: “Travel demand continues to be strong, and we are excited to provide our guests with more options for their next business trip or autumn getaway. With the addition of these new nonstop routes, we also continue to strengthen our presence throughout the state of California and connect Pacific Northwest communities with our broader network.”

