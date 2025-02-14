New study uncovers the must-visit beach destinations for 2025

A recent study by Planet Cruise has revealed the top up-and-coming beach destinations for 2025, using data from Google Trends and TikTok to pinpoint where travelers are flocking to next. These lesser-known spots are gaining popularity for their beauty, affordability, and unique experiences.

In first place is Ksamil, a small coastal village located off the shores of southern Albania. According to the study, searches for “Albania beach” have skyrocketed by 430 percent since December, making it one of the hottest destinations for 2025. Known for its affordable prices and stunning beaches, Ksamil is also home to a lively nightlife scene with trendy nightclubs to enjoy after a day spent on its sandy shores. It’s also situated just a short 30-minute ferry ride from Corfu, Greece.

Following closely behind is Budva, Montenegro, which clinched the second spot on the list. Situated along the Adriatic Sea, Budva is known for its sandy beaches and nightlife scene. It also boasts a rich history, with Venetian stone walls surrounding its medieval old town.

Rounding out the top three is Paros, Greece. This gorgeous island offers miles of golden-sand beaches and is famous for its relaxed vibe and Mediterranean cuisine. Visitors can spend the day lounging by the water before enjoying a beautiful sunset dinner overlooking the Aegean Sea.

Top 10 trending beach destinations: The full list

Here’s the full list of the top trending beach destinations for 2025.