Which new bourbon are we pumped about? What does it take to be a master journeyman? Where are we excited to travel to next? Each week, The Manual Podcast invites an expert, artisan, or craftsman for a roundtable discussion on what’s new, exciting, and unique in their trade.

For this week’s episode of The Manual Podcast, Greg and Sam sit down with co-founder and head brewer of Brooklyn Kura sake brewery, Brandon Doughan.

Sake, a traditional fermented beverage from Japan, is a delicious, if not slightly misunderstood beverage, so we wanted to set the record straight. Doughan takes us through what it actually is — a beer? a wine? something else — and how it’s made. Then, he dives into the different styles and how they are distinguished. As it turns out, the polish on rice determines much of the sake, such as the mouthfeel and the general flavor qualities (as well as the quality).

Next, Doughan talks about the difference between hot and cold sake — is there a time and place to have hot sake? Does it always mean it’s bad? After that, Greg questions Doughan on sake cocktails. Do they work? What do they taste like? Outside of cocktails, Doughan also goes over how best to enjoy sake — while many people are used to the shot glass-sized sake cups, Brookyln Kura advocates for a more wine-oriented approach, with wine glass pours so that eager consumers can sip and sniff, et cetera.

