Learning Everything We Can About Oysters and Drink Pairings

What’s on the menu for this week’s episode of The Manual Podcast? Oysters. Greg and Nicole are joined by Bryan Rackley, owner of Watchman’s in Atlanta and Kimball House in Decatur, Georgia.

Admittedly, Greg and Nicole know nothing about oysters, so Rackley tells us everything we need to know about the tasty bivalves. We start by imagining what it looked like when people first started eating oysters — Brian drops an amazing Enemy Mine reference — before moving on to their use in the culinary industry.

Next, Brian walks us through the different ways of shucking and enjoying oysters. There’s no wrong way to eat one, but raw oysters and grilled oysters are definitely in our top spots. Finally. Brian shares his favorite booze pairings for these little mollusks. If you’re new to oysters like Greg and Nicole, just remember: When in doubt, go for small and salty oysters and a beer or bubble drink.

