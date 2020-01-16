Which new bourbon are we pumped about? What does it take to be a master journeyman? Where are we excited to travel to next? Each week, The Manual Podcast invites an expert, artisan, or craftsman for a roundtable discussion on what’s new, exciting, and unique in their trade.

For this week’s episode of The Manual Podcast, Greg, Nicole, and Sam sit down to talk about the largest tech expo in the world, CES.

The Consumer Electronics Show, which has been going on since 1967, showcases all of the technology that we will be seeing/using/salivating over for the next year (and let’s be real, for years to come) and our brother site, Digital Trends, was there for the entirety to cover the best of the best. One of those there was our fearless leader, Greg, who got to see, feel, taste, and touch the latest and greatest of technology, which he was gracious to share with Nicole and Sam.

From Impossible Sausage to sex tech, CES showcased myriad different new, interesting, and great things we can start hoping to see in the coming year or two (including robots that may or may not eventually rise up and make us their servants after years of patient planning).

Finally, the gang looks at diversity and inclusion at CES. How was it compared to previous years? What changed and what didn’t? Where can CES go from here when it comes to diversity and inclusion?

Did you go to CES? What tech are you looking forward to the most? Did we miss a trend that we should pay attention to? Let us know. We want to hear from you. If you ever have a question or comment for The Manual Podcast folks, give us a shout at podcast@themanual.com — we’re always around! Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter so you can join the discussion. Don’t forget, too, to rate and review the podcast where you download it.

Further Reading

Editors' Recommendations