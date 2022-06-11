Top 19 investing Podcasts to Listen to in 2022

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Earning money is intimidating enough, but many people find that once they have it, they’re totally unsure of how to grow it. Investing is a daunting challenge, and in an age when there are plenty of websites, blogs, and podcasts to turn to for advice, it can be hard to sort through all the chatter and find information that’s actually valuable.

Although there aren’t quite as many investing podcasts as there are true crime podcasts, there are still plenty of great options to choose from in this space that provide actionable advice. What’s even better, though, is that these podcasts cater to a wide variety of expertise levels and interests, so no matter how much you already know and what you want to invest in, there’s almost certainly a podcast that will fit the bill.

Best Investing Podcasts for Beginners

The Investing for Beginners Podcast

Just like the name suggests, this podcast is hosted by two regular guys with no financial background who have learned the industry on their own, and they share their insights with their listeners.

Planet Money

This podcast takes complex financial concepts and puts human stories behind them, often discussing issues related to the economy in a way you might with your fairly financially literate friends.

What’s News

A daily news podcast with a financial spin, this brief show gives you everything you need to know each morning to make informed financial decisions without overwhelming you with too much information.

LifeKit: Money

Offering financial advice that takes into account all the things you can do with your money (pay off loans, save for college funds, and more), LifeKit: Money knows that money decisions have emotional valence and that part of the equation deserves attention.

Jill on Money

Jill Schlesinger is a financial expert who knows that her audience is filled with people who aren’t. She offers advice on how to think about your finances, and she gives prudent tips and tricks.

The His and Her Money Show

Hosted by a married couple who has found success in investments, this podcast features interviews with successful people who unlock the tools and tricks they’ve used to get where they are today.

Best Real Estate Investing Podcasts

BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast

An interview show with a specific topic in mind, this podcast’s hosts interview real estate investors about their successes and failures, and they ask them how they found the success they have today.

Best Real Estate Investing Advice Ever Show

This show has already logged more than 2,000 episodes, and host Joe Fairless continues to post new ones every day covering the shifting nature of the real estate market.

Old Dawg’s REI Network With Bill Monaserro

This show focuses primarily on how real estate investing can set you up for retirement. Monaserro is a retiree who shows how investments in multifamily homes and other properties can lead to a solid financial foundation.

The Real Estate Guys Radio Show

A show that predates the idea of podcasts, this show has aired weekly on the radio since 1997, and it has built a dedicated audience of people who want to learn about real estate investing and be entertained at the same time.

Passive Real Estate Investing With Marco Santarelli

Specializing in turnkey real estate, this podcast is a great jumping-off point for busy investors who are looking for ways to grow their money that don’t require constant maintenance.

The Remote Real Estate Investor

This show specifically focuses on investors who are investing hundreds of miles from where they live. The podcast takes on topics such as the best markets to invest in, regardless of where you live.

Best Podcasts for Investing Overall

Motley Fool Money

This show takes a look at the week’s top business and financial news, and it explains what its implications might be on the stock market as well as new stocks that are arriving on the host’s radar.

CNBC’s Fast Money

A news-oriented podcast designed to bring actionable insights to investors who want up-to-date information for use when managing their portfolios.

Invest Like the Best

An admittedly advanced podcast that’s nonetheless insightful, Invest Like the Best offers interviews and expertise from some of the best minds in finance, but may also require you to take a few notes.

The Acquirers Podcast

A balanced look at the investment market from investors who represent a wide range of different interests, this show is hosted by three individuals who manage their portfolios in radically different ways and they offer you advice on how to do the same.

The Canadian Investor

This podcast is unafraid of getting into the details of investing and balance sheets, but it breaks everything down in a way that’s easy to understand and practical for investors with limited time.

The Rich Dad Show

An interview show featuring ideas for listeners that are meant to set them up for financial success, this program is all about hearing from successful people about how you can grow your own wealth.

The Peter Schiff Show Podcast

In this podcast, economist and financial broker Peter Schiff breaks down global financial markets with an eye toward the numbers underlying them, providing a deeply analytical perspective.

If you spend most of your time balancing work and home life, the last thing you need to worry about is where to put your money day after day. These podcasts aren’t foolproof, but each one of them is designed to connect listeners with smart financial minds who have experienced growing their own wealth and want to help other people find similar success.

Whether you’re wading into the world of investing for the first time or have some expertise already, these podcasts will help you become a more well-rounded investor who can make informed decisions against the backdrop of an occasionally turbulent economy. Investments are always risky endeavors, and no one can guarantee that your money will grow. What these podcasts offer instead is enough expertise to make smart decisions that will hopefully leave you richer than when you started.

