Our Food and Drink Editor Wants to Know If You’re Afraid of the Dark Rum

Sam Slaughter
By
Are You Afraid of the Dar Rum The Manual Podcast
Andrews McMeel/Amy Ellis

What new bourbon are we pumped about? Which hiking trail are we exploring? Why is the next supercar so cool? The Manual is dedicated to helping men live a more engaged life. Each week, our editors and guests get together for a round-table discussion about what’s new, exciting, and unique in the men’s lifestyle world. So pop open your favorite brew, step into your man cave, and start streaming.

For this week’s episode of Beards, Booze, and Bacon: The Manual Podcast, the round-table — managing editor Nicole Raney and totally bodacious host Greg Nibler — flip the tables and host our own Food and Drink Editor, Sam Slaughter, to talk about the ’90s and his new book Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? and Other Cocktails for ’90s Kids.

Are You Afraid of the Dar Rum
Andrews McMeel/Amy Ellis

A cocktail book based on ’90s pop culture, Slaughter’s oeuvre is an homage to the shows, songs, games, and more that he grew up with. Not only does he talk about the recipes and how he came up with them, but the gang also digs into why people are so obsessed with the decade as of late. For any frequent listeners of the show, Slaughter discusses the myriad puns found throughout the book, from references in instructions to the cocktail names themselves (Fresh Mint of Bel Air, anyone?)

Are you a child of the ’90s? Do you have a favorite artist/movie/show and want us to know about? Did you grow up on a solid diet of Bagel Bitesand Sunny D and live to tell the tale? Want to come to our viewing party? Let us know! If you ever have a question or comment for The Manual podcast folks, give us a shout at podcast@themanual.com — we’re always around! Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter and keep an eye out for podcast polls so you can join the discussion.

You can order Slaughter’s book here.

