For this week’s episode of Beards, Booze, and Bacon: The Manual Podcast, the round-table — managing editor Nicole Raney and totally bodacious host Greg Nibler — flip the tables and host our own Food and Drink Editor, Sam Slaughter, to talk about the ’90s and his new book Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? and Other Cocktails for ’90s Kids.

A cocktail book based on ’90s pop culture, Slaughter’s oeuvre is an homage to the shows, songs, games, and more that he grew up with. Not only does he talk about the recipes and how he came up with them, but the gang also digs into why people are so obsessed with the decade as of late. For any frequent listeners of the show, Slaughter discusses the myriad puns found throughout the book, from references in instructions to the cocktail names themselves (Fresh Mint of Bel Air, anyone?)

You can order Slaughter’s book here.

