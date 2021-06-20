Save BIG on this Weber Gas Grill for Amazon Prime Day 2021

  1. Outdoors
Amazon has you, your lifestyle, and your backyard in mind with its Prime Day deals. Kick up your plans for summer grilling with an amazing $61 off this gas grill from Weber, one of the best-known names in grilling. Right now, the Weber 45010001 Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill is down to only $519, a significant drop from its regular price of $580. This Prime Day, Amazon is giving you deals that sizzle; don’t let them get away.

When our brother site, Digital Trend, named the Weber Spirit II E-310 one of the best outdoor grills of 2021, it was for good reason. The Spirit E310 draws on the years of innovation and experience for which Weber has become known. Efficient, reliable, and thorough, it doesn’t matter if you’re looking to make burgers for two, or grill for an entire party, the Weber Spirit II E-310 has you covered.

The Weber Spirit II E-310 is equipped with the GS4 grilling system, which boasts porcelain-enameled engineering, delivering efficient and steady heat to whatever you’re got sizzling on the grill. The Spirit II E-310 has cooking grates, lid, and internal flavoring tray that are all porcelain-enameled, which means they can work simultaneously to distribute heat evenly throughout the grill body. The result is access to completely consistent heat, no matter what you’re cooking — from burgers to fish to veggies — a dream for any grill master. There’s also a lid-placed temperature gauge, which allows you to keep a close watch on the level of heat inside the grill when the lid is closed. Meanwhile, a reliable fuel gauge will keep you informed on your gas levels. The end result will be more consistent, delicious char and flavor, no matter what comes off your grill.

And this grill can handle a great deal. There’s a generous 529 square inches of cooking space, stretched over three wide-ranging burners. That’s enough space to cover chops, burgers, veggies, and hot dogs for an entire crew. And you’ll be cooking with power, too; specifically, you can call on 30,000 BTU-per-hour input towards the main burners. On top of this, there’s an open cart design featuring six tool hooks, so all your tongs, flippers, and handy BBQ devices are always just within reach. There are two, heavy-duty, caster wheels that make this grill easy to move around your backyard or to load up onto the bed of a pickup if your grilling skills are required somewhere other than your own home.

With the pandemic fading, we can’t wait to grill for family and friends once again this summer. And there’s no better way to get in on the action than with the Weber Spirit II E-310 Liquid Propane Grill. Right now, it’s down to only $519 in a one-time Prime Day deal. You can save $61 — that’s more than 10% off — if you shop right now, and take advantage of this fantastic grill’s discount from its regular price of $580.

While Prime Day may be Amazon’s big sales event, there’s a case to be made that Walmart is the best place to buy a grill on Prime Day so if the Spirit II E-310 isn’t for you, no worries.  Need a little more info before you pull the trigger? Check out our buying guide for which grill you should buy on Prime Day and then check out the best Prime Day grill deals below.

