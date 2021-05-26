Amazon Is Practically Giving Away This Weber Grill for Memorial Day

If you’re looking for a new gas grill, the early Amazon Memorial Day sales have the offer for you. Right now, you can buy a Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill for just $469, saving you over $60 on the usual price. Even better, if you order today, it’ll arrive in time for Memorial Day so you can enjoy cooking on your new grill for the big event. If you’re looking to upgrade your outdoor cooking, you can’t go wrong with this offer. From such a reputable brand, you’ll be delighted with the features available here. Just make sure to hit the buy button fast if you want to enjoy your new gas grill in time for Memorial Day itself.

The Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill offers 2 burners to its design with an aim to fit easily on a small patio or balcony. The idea is that it’s fairly easy to slot into any outdoor setup so you don’t have to worry about finding a ton of room for it. That might sound like it’s limited but that’s far from the case with two stainless steel fold-down side tables ensuring you have plenty of room for prep or keeping uncooked and cooked meat away from each other. The grill has porcelain-enabled, cast-iron cooking grates, along with a similarly enameled lid and flavorizer bars for added convenience. It uses an electronic crossover ignition system plus there’s a built-in lid thermometer so you always know what temperature your food is reaching.

Simply put, the Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill offers everything you could need at this price point along with the benefits of gas cooking. These include the fact you won’t have to worry about the heavy-duty cleaning that’s involved with charcoal, although you will miss out a little on that smoky flavor. On the plus side, there’s even a front access grease tray with a catch pan because Weber has considered everything when it comes to how dirty outdoor cooking can get.

Ordinarily priced at $530, you can snag the Weber Spirit E-210 Gas Grill for just $469 right now as part of Amazon’s early Memorial Day sales. It’s an ideal time to enjoy a new grill for less plus you can even get it in time for Memorial Day if you order right now. Be quick to avoid disappointment.

