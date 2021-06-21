The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Camping is great, but acquiring the required gear can seriously sap your funds. While some pieces are debatable (no, you do not need that telescoping s’mores rod), others, including a sleeping bag, are as essential as the shoes on your feet. So how do you ensure you’ll have everything you need for an overnight trip in the Great Outdoors while still having enough money for the gas to get you there? By taking advantage of this killer Prime Day deal on the Marmot Trestles 30 Mummy Sleeping Bag, which is on sale for 25 percent off during Amazon Prime Day.

Started by two college climbing bums in 1971, Marmot (as in the Big Lebowski “Nice Marmot” pronunciation) has since established itself as reliable gear for serious outdoorsmen. From parkas to packs, it’s been going for 50 years strong in large part because of its customers’ confirmation of its gears’ durability and quality. And they should know — a Marmot piece gets more than its fair share of use and abuse.

Related Guides Prime Day Deals

Best Sleeping Bags

Best Prime Day Camping Deals

The Trestles 30 should be classified as a three-season sleeping bag, which roughly translates to the summer and both shoulder seasons. Of course, your climate may vary, but ideally, you pair this bag, which is rated down to 30-degree weather, to your nighttime temps there or above. True winter camping, with its special demands and increased weights, is too severe for a bag like this, but for most hikers, this sleeping sack will get you through your typical months of time in the field.

This mummy-style bag, which describes the style of the built-in hood that cinches over the face for added warmth, is fully synthetic and features left- and right-side zippers for easy in-and-outs. Utilizing its proprietary Wave construction (essentially overlapping its insulation like shingles on a roof), Marmot ensures points of contact on the bag’s bottom won’t chill easily. It also includes an interior stash pocket for a headlamp or valuables and two hang loops for storage or drying after a particularly wet hike in.

Also included in this package is the bag’s own stuff sack, which compresses the whole package so that it’s as small as possible while in transit. This component is nearly as important as the bag itself when it comes to through-hiking and any trip that requires a march in with all your gear on your back.

Finally, as a bonus for all you taller-than-average folks out there, right now you have your pick between the normal and tall versions for the same cost.

Marmot’s name in the outdoor space has become essentially synonymous with quality, and right now you can pick up one of its quality sleeping bags significantly cheaper than normal. The mountains are calling and you must go. So stop by Amazon now to outfit yourself for the trip.

More Prime Day Camping Deals

The Marmot Trestles 30 is a great all-round bag for most people, but if you need something a bit more hard-core or you need to stock up on the rest of your outdoor kit, be sure to check our best Prime Day camping deals and Prime Day tent deals where we’ve curated everything you need to start a summer adventure.

Editors' Recommendations