  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Harness the Power of the Sun on Your Next Camping Trip with LuminAid

By

You drive up to your remote campsite, unpack the car, set up camp, and then realize you forgot your lantern’s batteries. At that point, you can either rub two sticks together and ignite a torch or drive back into town and the nearest convenience store, shattering the solitude of your wilderness retreat. Well, there’s a third option, which involves you picking up one or three of LuminAid’s Nova Solar Inflatable Lanterns and throwing them in the trunk. Charged by the power of the sun, you’ll never have to worry about remembering to bring extra double-A batteries with you again, and right now, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can save 33% off each already affordable unit.

LuminAid has been a low-key sensation for years after the company’s founders appeared on the venture-capital reality show Shark Tank in 2015, receiving offers from all five investors. Its pitch was two-fold: A great solar-powered camping and emergency lantern with concurrent service in the disaster relief space, which always needs reliable sources of light. In the end, its two women founders partnered with Mark Cuban, receiving full funding and becoming the darlings of the VC world. Over the past 10 years, the pair have given thousands of their products to humanitarian aid organizations around the world, while for customers, it’s an easy sell.

Related Guides

The Nova is essentially the refined LuminAid original. Powered by a solar-fueled battery (although it can also be recharged via USB even faster), it sends out a max 75 lumens of cool, white light for up to 24 hours. Stick it in the sunlight and it’s topped off in about 10 hours. It’s also waterproof, floatable, and packs down flat, accordion-style, in a flash. Without charge or use, it lasts up to two years in storage, making it a great addition to a bugout bag, emergency shelter, or car kit for the worst-case scenario.

But without all the doomsday prepping and looming disaster, the Nova is an essential addition to a camping trip. No longer will you be dependent on white gas, kerosene, or oils for your nighttime light source; take a few of these and illuminate your way to the latrine. Try bookending a pair on a picnic table for late-night meals. And the list goes on. There are so many uses for the Nova that you can probably come up with a half-dozen of your own depending on your life and hobbies.

It’s rare that a product functions brilliantly and also maintains a strong social giving component. LuminAid has, over its brief history, maintained both, and with its Nova now cheaper than ever through Amazon Prime, you can outfit your campsite, car, or emergency kit more affordably. The reasons, both enumerated above and in your own personal life, are easy to see.

More Prime Day Camping Deals

Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze 30-Can Zipperless Hardbody Cooler

$46 $50
The Titan Deep Freeze is a must-have camping gear as it features a quick-access "flip-open" zipperless lid and leak-proof interior lining. It can store ice for up to three days.
Buy at Amazon
Coupon Applied at Checkout

TravelChair Ultimate Slacker 2.0, Tripod

$25 $33
Made for outdoor relaxation, this camping travel is packed with features aplenty— including a UV-resistant padded seat, durable steel frame, and built-in carry-and closure strap.
Buy at Amazon

LUDTOM Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa Hammock

$28 $41
Venturing to the great outdoors can be a comfortable experience with the right gear. Bring this inflatable lounge on your next outing and enjoy a cozy environment no matter where you are.
Buy at Amazon

MIRACOL Hydration Backpack with 2L Water Bladder

$34 $46
Why bring a heavy cooler that'll drag you down? An ultralight backpack cooler like this one is a must-have for any trailblazer. It can keep your beverages chilled for up to four hours.
Buy at Amazon

Stanley Adventure Reusable Vacuum Quencher Tumbler with Straw

$17 $20
Whether you’re hiking or commuting, you can always rely on the tumbler’s superb temperature control to keep your beverages hot or cold for hours on end.
Buy at Amazon

Unigear Dry Bag Sack, Waterproof Floating Dry Gear Bags

$14 $17
A dry bag should be able to withstand any water-related adventure you wish to embark on. This durable waterproof dry bag is anti-leak and anti-tear. It's also comfortable to carry around.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Grill Deals for 2021

best prime day smoker deals 2021 grill

Best Prime Day Kayak Deals for 2021

Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

The 8 Best Air Mattresses for Camping in Comfort

best air mattresses for camping mattress 2021

You’ll Enjoy Camping More with This Coleman Tent from Amazon

coleman sundome tent deal amazon prime day 2021 71l6rjbqi8l ac sl1500

Best Prime Day Camping Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 - Camping Deals

Outfit Yourself for Camping with This 3-Season Marmot Sleeping Bag

marmot trestles 30 mummy sleeping bag deal amazon prime day 2021 71meq0ab6cl ac sl1500

Best Prime Day Tent Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Tent Deals

Best Prime Day Fishing Deals for 2021

best prime day fishing deals 2020

Best Prime Day Cycling Deals for 2021

best prime day cycling deals 2021 day2021

Best Prime Day Lawn Mower Deals for 2021

lawn mower

Best Prime Day Drone Deals for 2021

Potensic T25 Drone

Best Prime Day Bike Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Bike Deals

Best Prime Day Fitness Deals for 2021

heart health fitness lifestyle