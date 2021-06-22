  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day Deal: Turn Any Bag Into a Hydration Pack with This Durable Bladder

By
Lanney

Whether you’re through-hiking the Pacific Crest Trail or attending a hot, dusty music festival this summer, there are plenty of instances in which a cool sip of something is necessary and a bottle just won’t hold enough. That’s why we heartily recommend picking up the Lanney Two Liter Hydration Bladder,, which can slip into any bag from Osprey to Supreme, turning it into a beverage-dispensing vehicle. Right now, it’s 25% off through Amazon Prime Day deals.

In the 2000s, Camelbak became the most famous of the hydration bladder companies in the world. And for good reason: These bladders took the bottle concept of hydration and made it even easier, providing a nipple-like, easily accessible system for consistent, hands-free hydration while on the move. The item’s ubiquity within the hiking space became such that most packs made today by most brands include a dedicated slot and port for a hydration bladder and its attached exit tube.

Related Guides

But gone are the days when only one company rules the roost, and competitors, including Lanney, provide excellent alternatives at a fraction of the price. Because of this, you can take most brands of bags and, pairing them with most brands of bladders, end up with a water-dispensing machine with more capacity than any bottle. A supplemental bladder is awesome for long hikes during which water may be infrequent or not present. After all, it’s better to have more with you than less, especially if something unexpected takes place. But it’s also great in a variety of non-life-or-death situations, including many public settings this summer in which drinking fountains aren’t readily available and purchasing beverages would become too expensive.

The Lanney Hydration Bladder is made from food-grade TPU synthetic material that is easily sterilized between uses and is thick enough to resist bursting should you take a fall. It’s also BPA-free and FDA certified. Its attached tube is made from TPU and comes with an insulated sleeve, ensuring that your first sip is as cold as your last. When not in use, its mouthpiece has a shutoff valve to prevent unintended discharges, while an attached cover slips on to keep dirt and debris from adhering between drinks.

With the bladder comes a modest cleaning kit, including a hanger attachment for drying it after cleaning as well as multiple brushes for cleaning its various diameters. Look, we’re not saying you should use this with beer instead of water at various public events, but if you were, you can ensure that this week’s parade won’t taste like last week’s concert.

Whether you’re hiking or just looking to sneak in a sixer at a public event without alerting the authorities, a good hydration bladder like the one by Lanney is required equipment. So pick one up for all those unexpected but upcoming trips into the wild — urban or otherwise.

More Prime Day Backpack Deals Available Now

To go along with your hydration bladder, you’ll need one of the best outdoor backpacks. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up Prime Day backpack deals for you right here.

Oakley Bags on Sale

Up to 70% off
Versatile, convenient and stylish, Oakley's bags never disappoint and you can choose from a wide variety of them in their online sale.
Buy Now

Columbia Men's Backpacks

Up to 25% Off
Turn to Columbia to get a highly functional backpack made to go on or off-trail.
Buy Now

Wild River Tackle Tek Nomad Lighted Fishing Backpack

$180 $200
Made for late-night fishing, this fishing backpack comes with an LED lighting system and has pliers and sunglasses holders for convenience.
Buy at Amazon

VASCHY Classic Water-Resistant Backpack

$24 $30
VASCHY's Classic Water-Resistant Backpack comes in one main compartment with double-zipper closure, one exterior zipper pocket, and water-bottle pockets on both sides,
Buy at Amazon

MATEIN Laptop Backpack for 15.6" Laptop

$26 $32
MATEIN's Laptop Backpack highlights several key features, including comfortable and sturdy design with hidden anti-theft pocket, USB port, and water-resistant and durable fabric.
Buy at Amazon

Ytonet Laptop Backpack for 15.6 Laptop

$26 $40
This durable, water-resistant, carry on Ytonet Laptop Backpack for 15.6" Laptop has RFID and USB charging port—perfect as a college school backpack or office work bag.
Buy at Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Keurig Deals for 2021

how to clean a coffee pot tips on keeping your keurig

Best Prime Day Dash Cam Deals for 2021

best dash cam on amazon

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2020 - Apple Watch Deals

Best Prime Day Kitchen Appliance Deals 2021

Breville Coffee maker and espresso machine

How to Enjoy Your Campfires Responsibly This Summer

campfire site picnic table

11 Durable Camping Gifts for Dad in 2021

two men with a yeti cooler and a dog

The 10 Camping Toiletries You Need for a Weekend (or Week) in the Woods

camping toiletries best 2021

The Best Trekking Poles for Your Upcoming Hike

best trekking poles

The Best Cheap North Face Jacket Deals for 2021

The 10 Best Kayak Fishing Accessories That Every Angler Must Own

Best Kayak Fishing Accessories

5 Best Places to Stock Up on Dirt-Cheap Outdoor Gear This Summer

where to buy cheap outdoor gear top view camping and hiking travel equipment accessories for mountain trips items making a f

The Beginner’s Guide to Paddleboarding

beginners guide to paddleboarding stand up paddle boarding

Hang Tight With the Best Camping and Backpacking Hammocks

Best Camping and Backpacking Hammocks