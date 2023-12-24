 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

Snowboarding 101: What’s the difference between freestyle and freeride?

Freeride vs freestyle snowboarding, explained

Mark Reif
By
snowboarder freeriding in red jacket
Scros via Pixabay / pixabay.com

Snowboarding lets you get creative on the mountain. From powder slashes to poked-out airs, you can express your personality on the snow. That’s what makes the sport great.

Different riders have varying styles, with some focused on boosting in the park, while others like ripping natural terrain. One’s no better than the other — it’s just about doing what you like and having a good time.

Recommended Videos

So, what’s the difference between freestyle and freeride snowboarding? It’s not an exact science, but each concentrates on unique aspects of the snowboard experience. Let’s take a closer look.

freeride snowboarding through trees
Heike Georg via Pixabay

What is freeride snowboarding?

Freeride snowboarding is all about soul. It’s about riding natural terrain, experiencing the mountains, and turning to your heart’s content. Sure, jumps and tricks are still part of the equation, but they aren’t the focus. Freeriders focus on the feeling.

Related

Picture a snowboarder on an open powder field, laying out wide arcs, floating through untouched snow. From there, they enter the glades, explore hidden stashes, and get closer to nature. On the way back to the lift (or snowcat or heli), they pop off hits and layout method airs, feeling the joy that only snowboarding can provide. That’s freeriding.

Snowboarding has origins in surfing, a sport about flowing and turning on the water. In that way, freeriding concentrates on surfing the snow and melding with the mountain. It’s all about the sensations. Steep drops, wide-open groomers, narrow chutes — no matter the terrain, freeriding gives snowboard artists a blank canvas.

Freeride snowboard equipment can handle anything, from deep powder to easy cruisers. Freeride snowboards use a directional shape — with a setback stance, tapered outline, and rockered nose — for float and agility. Medium to stiff flexing boots and bindings enhance response on high-G carves or intense maneuvers. Those combine for racecar-like handling when it gets steep and deep. 

Snowboarder on large park jump
Pexels via Pixabay

What is freestyle snowboarding?

Freestyle snowboarding emphasizes tricks like aerial spins and rail slides. Whether in the park or on natural features, this type of riding is all about play and creativity. And with endless possibilities to create and explore, it’s a category that lets riders let loose and show their personalities. Freestyle’s just fun.

While freestyle riding can happen anywhere, the park is an ideal location. With tailored features and takeoffs, snowboarders can fly higher, spin further, and slide longer. That also provides a perfect practice environment, letting riders master techniques over time. 

Typical park features include boxes, rails, jumps, and sometimes, halfpipes. Every park has a unique layout, letting you try new lines and push your limits. One run, you can focus on a series of boxes or rails and the next, try more rotations off a perfect tabletop jump. It’s like an amusement park. 

Equipment for freestyle riding usually consists of a twin-tip board and medium to soft flexing boots and bindings. Twin-shaped snowboards offer propeller-like spins and even rail slides for versatile park performance. Mellow-flexing boots/bindings are a little more forgiving when popping, sliding, and spinning. 

Snowboarding gives you the freedom to explore. For some, that means hitting the park, learning new tricks, and landing that spin. For others, it’s about riding the whole mountain, from sunrise powder laps to afternoon side hits. One’s no better than the other, and each lets riders express their personalities. You can even blend elements of both from run to run. And that’s what makes snowboarding such a good time. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark’s a lifelong snowboarder with a passion for the sport. He lives in Stowe, Vermont, where he also works as a snowboard…
Our favorite Lake Tahoe ski resorts, ranked
Lake Tahoe ski resorts, ranked, and what we do (and don't) like
Sunlight over Palisades Tahoe ski resort

Lake Tahoe is one of the finest natural wonders of the world. From its vast blue expanses to its surrounding peaks, the lake is a magical, scenic destination. And with world-class mountain terrain on offer, skiers and snowboarders are in for a seminal experience. Not only that, but since Tahoe’s a reasonable distance from the Bay Area and Reno-Tahoe International Airport, getting there’s as easy as jumping in the car or hopping on a flight. 

But once you arrive, what resorts offer the best skiing and riding? We have our favorites. Here’s our list of the best Lake Tahoe ski resorts for skiers and riders in search of epic times.

Read more
Snowboarding gear gift guide: SMITH, Burton, 686, Dakine, and more
The best snowboarding outerwear, goggles, helmets, and more
Backcountry powder snowboarding Ben Kitching

Personalizing your kit is part of the fun of being a snowboarder. Whether picking from the latest goggles or upgrading your base layers, you can tailor your riding experience. It’s like being a kid in a candy store. For winter 23/24, snowboarding gear is like never before. With an ideal mix of performance and style, the latest equipment works better and looks good doing it. It’s the best of both worlds. 

Whether you’re looking for snowboarding gifts or just want to treat yourself, we’ve compiled some top picks for the upcoming season. They’re from trusted brands, so you can count on them for long days on the hill. Let’s dive in. 
Snowboard base layer
Base layers keep you warm and comfortable on the mountain. From trapping heat to managing moisture, they ensure you’re at the right temperature. That’s essential for a good time. This season, we like these wool-powered options from Airblaster and Burton. 

Read more
Ski trail ratings, explained (and why most ratings are actually BS)
This is a good reason to explore the whole mountain
Two skiers at Whistler Blackcomb ski resort

Just like a map is essential on a hiking trail in the summer, the winter trail map is your guide to not getting lost on the mountain this winter. The first thing most skiers and snowboarders do when they turn up to a new ski resort is to get hold of a trail map and earmark some ski trails they want to explore. If you've got a holiday booked and coming up soon, you might already be looking online to get your bearings on the ski area -- but do you really know what you're looking at?

Ski slopes are broken up into different difficulties and marked on the map using different colors. Experienced skiers may be able to glance at this map and know where they're headed — they're probably able to tackle most of the slopes, too — but skiing for beginners is hard enough without adding map reading into the mix.

Read more