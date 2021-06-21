  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save BIG on this Decathlon 2 Person Inflatable Kayak at Walmart for Prime Day

By
Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

This summer’s Prime Day deals are rolling in (and not just at Amazon, so don’t assume you need a Prime membership to shop and save right now), but the warm season also means it’s time for all sorts of outdoor activities. For you water dogs out there, that means some kayaking. Whether you’re a seasoned kayaker or an initiate, an inflatable kayak is a great addition to your adventure loadout — and for Walmart Prime Day deals, also known as Deals for Days, as the Decathlon Itiwit on sale right now for a nice $50 discount.

We’re all entitled to a little R&R after a long year that kept many of us stuck indoors much of the time, and with the warm weather finally here and things opening back up a bit, now’s a perfect chance to try your hand at a new outdoor hobby. Kayaking might seem daunting to get into at first, but you don’t need to shell out a grand or more or even have a bunch of extra room to store a big, bulky, rigid kayak. The Decathlon Itiwit is an inflatable sit-on kayak that solves that little problem, so if lack of space has been a barrier to entry for you to get into kayaking for beginners, here you go.

The Decathlon Itiwit’s sit-in design includes two inflatable seats which are removable, allowing the kayak to be used with two people (it supports up to 330 pounds) or entirely solo. Both the side tubes and the floor inflate — you can blow up the Itiwit in about seven minutes with a hand pump — for increased stability on the water, and the patented three-keel design ensures smooth movement through the water. When you’re done and dry, the kayak can be deflated, rolled up, and stored right in the included backpack-style carrying case.

Other retailers are gunning for a piece of the Prime Day pie with sales of their own, and Walmart is running its Deals for Days event concurrently with Amazon’s big blowout. That’s great news for shoppers (especially those who don’t have a Prime membership and can’t take advantage of all of the Prime Day offers on tap), and for its big sale, Walmart has the Decathlon Itiwit inflatable two-person kayak and backpack carrying case on sale for a very nice $50 discount that lets you grab it for just $299.

More Prime Day Kayak Deals

After something a bit different? You’re in luck — there are plenty of other Prime Day kayak deals happening today. We’ve rounded up some of the best one below.

Sun Dolphin Bali 10 SS Kayak

$300 $400
This 1-person kayak is great for lakes or rivers. It's 10-feet wide and lightweight at 44lbs. Best of all there's plenty of storage space for your gear.
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

Intex 68310VM Dakota K2 2-Person Heavy-Duty Vinyl Inflatable Kayak

$200 $320
Go for a leisurely journey on any body of water with your travel partner in this Intex 2 person, heavy-duty inflatable kayake.
Buy at Amazon

Pelican Recreational Performance Sit-in Kayak

$569 $600
Able to adjust according to body weight and position, this kayak offers secondary stability like no other. It's extremely durable yet lightweight so it's easy to bring around.
Buy at Amazon

RaxGo Freestanding Two Kayak Rack

$150 $160
Don't just leave your kayaks anywhere! Get organized! This two kayak racking system is perfect for your garage, deck, or dock.
Buy at Amazon

Sevylor Fiji 2-Person Kayak

$140 $150
Going lake touring? You might want to take this kayak with you. It features a PVC material that's durable enough for rugged adventures plus a superior airtight system that guarantees leak-free rides.
Buy at Amazon

Brooklyn Kayak Company Sale

Extra 10% off
Get your adventure game on when you explore the waters through any kayak of your choice from Brooklyn Kayak Company!
Buy at Brooklyn Kayak Company

Editors' Recommendations

How to choose the right tent for camping

http://theangle.digitaltrends.com

Air mattress vs. sleeping bag: Which should you choose?

theangle.digitaltrends.com

Nature photography could be your next quarantine hobby — this is why

theangle.digitaltrends.com

The Best Prime Day Fitness Deals to Snag Right Now

heart health fitness lifestyle

Best Prime Day Electric Bike Deals 2021: Deals You Can Buy Today

Juiced Bikes Scorpion

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals for 2021

Best Prime Day Grill Deals for 2021

Weber Performer Kettle Charcoal Grill with Side Shelves

Pigs Must Be Flying, Because this Award-Winning Face Serum is on Sale

clarins double serum walmart deal prime day 2021 paris anti aging

The 6 Best Luxury Coolers to Elevate Your Beverage Game

We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Inflatable Hot Tub Is for Prime Day

bestway saluspa hot tub deal walmart prime day 2021

Best Prime Day Kayak Deals for 2021

Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

Best Prime Day Bike Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Bike Deals

Best Prime Day Lawn Mower Deals for 2021

lawn mower