Save BIG on this Decathlon 2 Person Inflatable Kayak at Walmart for Prime Day

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This summer’s Prime Day deals are rolling in (and not just at Amazon, so don’t assume you need a Prime membership to shop and save right now), but the warm season also means it’s time for all sorts of outdoor activities. For you water dogs out there, that means some kayaking. Whether you’re a seasoned kayaker or an initiate, an inflatable kayak is a great addition to your adventure loadout — and for Walmart Prime Day deals, also known as Deals for Days, as the Decathlon Itiwit on sale right now for a nice $50 discount.

We’re all entitled to a little R&R after a long year that kept many of us stuck indoors much of the time, and with the warm weather finally here and things opening back up a bit, now’s a perfect chance to try your hand at a new outdoor hobby. Kayaking might seem daunting to get into at first, but you don’t need to shell out a grand or more or even have a bunch of extra room to store a big, bulky, rigid kayak. The Decathlon Itiwit is an inflatable sit-on kayak that solves that little problem, so if lack of space has been a barrier to entry for you to get into kayaking for beginners, here you go.

The Decathlon Itiwit’s sit-in design includes two inflatable seats which are removable, allowing the kayak to be used with two people (it supports up to 330 pounds) or entirely solo. Both the side tubes and the floor inflate — you can blow up the Itiwit in about seven minutes with a hand pump — for increased stability on the water, and the patented three-keel design ensures smooth movement through the water. When you’re done and dry, the kayak can be deflated, rolled up, and stored right in the included backpack-style carrying case.

Other retailers are gunning for a piece of the Prime Day pie with sales of their own, and Walmart is running its Deals for Days event concurrently with Amazon’s big blowout. That’s great news for shoppers (especially those who don’t have a Prime membership and can’t take advantage of all of the Prime Day offers on tap), and for its big sale, Walmart has the Decathlon Itiwit inflatable two-person kayak and backpack carrying case on sale for a very nice $50 discount that lets you grab it for just $299.

More Prime Day Kayak Deals

After something a bit different? You’re in luck — there are plenty of other Prime Day kayak deals happening today. We’ve rounded up some of the best one below.

Editors' Recommendations