This is your chance to get a Blackstone griddle for under $180

Michaela Leung
By
Missing warmer weather and looking for a way to prepare for the spring and summer seasons? It’s a great time to step up your griddle game for outdoor cooking season. If you’re ready to take your cooking to the next level while taking advantage of big savings, you don’t want to miss out on Walmart Blackstone deals. Right now, you can save $50 on a Blackstone Griddle and get it for just $177 (originally $227).

This Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28″ Propane Griddle is the perfect addition to your outdoor kitchen set up, so you can start prepping for meals to enjoy while spending summer nights basking in the great outdoors.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Adventure Ready

This foldable, two-burner griddle is the perfect portable addition for outdoor cooking season. No matter if you’re taking it to the backyard or to a campsite, the traditional cart style, two wheels, non-slip handle, and locking latch make it ideal for traveling. From prep to cooking to clean up, this griddle has everything you need to conveniently cook a delicious meal.

It’s propane powered, or if you prefer to use natural gas, you can get the natural gas conversion kit (sold separately). Use the two independently controlled cooking zones so you can cook a broad variety of foods. The griddle is fit with a combined 34,000 BTUs and 524 square inches of cooking space.

There’s also dedicated space for prepping and storing away your utensils and more. Take advantage of the side shelf and use it as a prep space and the lower shelf for easy storage. When it’s time to clean up, the industry leading rear grease management system makes it easy. Once it’s clean and you’re ready to go, just fold it up and lock it, and store it away for next time.

The spring and summer seasons will be here before we know it. So this is a great time to save big and start getting your outdoor kitchen setup ready. Get the Blackstone Adventure Ready Propane Griddle (originally $227) and save $50 when you get it for $177 for a limited time at Walmart.

