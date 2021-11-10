Everything You Need to Turn Your Outdoors Into a Winter Wonderland

Are you looking to add a little flair to your yard or patio this holiday season? Then go all out and turn it into a winter wonderland! By integrating some fun activities and making thoughtful design choices, you can turn your outdoor area into an enjoyable environment for you and your loved ones to spend the holidays.

We’ve put together a list of everything you need to turn the outdoors into a magical experience, from outdoor projectors to light-up decorations. It’s going to make your space inviting and cozy enough that you might want to celebrate Christmas outside. In fact, your family’s going to love it so much, they might not want to go back inside the house!

Holiday Time Yard Inflatable Christmas Tree

The first thing you need to turn your outdoor area into a winter wonderland is some festive decor. This Holiday Time Yard Inflatable Christmas Tree is a fun, affordable way to bring some holiday cheer to your yard without splurging on an actual tree. It self-inflates in just a few seconds after being plugged in and automatically deflates once unplugged so you can quickly put it away. It also illuminates its surroundings thanks to energy-efficient lighting. You can put it just about anywhere outside, but we suggest picking up a pair and placing them near the door to perfectly set the scene. You can even turn it into the centerpiece of your patio area.

Mainstays 100-Count String Lights

No beautiful outdoor set is complete without the perfect lights. Not only are the Mainstays 100-Count String Lights bright and flicker-free, their aesthetic fits perfectly with a winter wonderland. The white wire blends in with any light-colored surfaces and looks terrific in the snow, while the warm LED lights create a warm, friendly environment. You can hang them up above porches or sitting areas, adorn them on your fences, or place them around doorways. It also features end-to-end construction, so if you want to buy more than one set, you can connect them all and have hundreds of these little lights in your yard.

Vankyo Leisure 470 Mini Projector

Of course, you can’t forget about the entertainment. This Vankyo Leisure 470 Mini Projector is the perfect way to turn your outdoor area into a mini-movie theater using just your walls. It supports up to 1080p video-watching and is compatible with all your devices, from phones and laptops to videos on USB. Over the holidays, you can play a constant rotation of all your favorite Christmas movies on your preferred streaming services or even put up a slideshow with pictures of your loved ones. It’s surprisingly bright and looks even better at night, so snuggle up and get ready to watch on the big screen. Make sure to find a blank wall or get a projection screen for the best possible viewing experience!

Qomotop Outdoor Fire Pit

If it gets a little too cold to be outside, but you still want to enjoy your festive outdoor area, then consider picking up the Qomotop Outdoor Fire Pit. This handy fire pit is a safe way to turn a cold night into a warm, cozy environment thanks to its spark screen and cover while making a fantastic centerpiece and conversation starter. Its compact, modern design makes it easy to assemble and move in and out of a shed when needed. The mesh vents also increase the airflow so that the fire can last throughout your party. It’s also constructed from heavy-duty materials, so it should last for multiple holiday seasons for years to come.

Ozark Trail Dome Tent

We know what you’re thinking: a tent in your yard? How does that work? Fortunately, this affordable 4-person tent from Ozark Trail isn’t just a camping tool, it also makes a perfect den for your outdoor scene. You can get a little reading done, do some work, and even take a nap, all while enjoying the wonderful decor around your yard. It’s big enough to fit up to 4 people and is exceptionally comfortable for a single person. It’s already designed to withstand the elements, so a little snow should be no problem. Best of all, once the holiday season is done, you can bring it out again for camping season!

Editors' Recommendations