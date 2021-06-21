  1. Outdoors
We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Inflatable Hot Tub Is for Prime Day

Walmart Prime Day deals are here and they’re offering a very different but no less awesome experience than Prime Day deals. For instance, if you’re looking for a great new inflatable hot tub spa, you can’t go wrong with the Bestway SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Portable Inflatable Round Air Jet Hot Tub Spa. It’s currently available for just $519 working out as a massive savings of $240 over the usual price. With summer upon us, this is a fantastic time to snap this inflatable hot tub for far less than you’d ordinarily pay. Your summer is sure to be improved by it.

Tapping into the same principle that works for the best above-ground swimming pools out there, the Bestway SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Portable Inflatable Round Air Jet Hot Tub Spa is a fantastic way to relax in your yard or garden. Its pump makes it easy to set up and inflate within minutes, and then things get even more relaxing. That’s because the SaluSpa has 120 massage jets and a cushioned floor so it feels super comfortable. Its rapid heating system quickly heats the water up to 104 degrees making it the perfect temperature to unwind or soothe sore muscles after a long day.

The hot tub has a digital control panel so you can adjust the temperature however you want without ever needing to leave the tub so you can simply lean back and relax. With walls made of durable 3 ply PVC and with sturdy I beam construction, you won’t have to worry about the walls bending either. Elsewhere, other features include a chemical floater to keep your spa clean, a twin pack of filter cartridges, plus an inflatable cover to keep it safe and secure when not in use.

Ideally sized for up to 4 adults to enjoy, the Bestway SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Portable Inflatable Round Air Jet Hot Tub Spa is sure to make your time in the garden far more relaxing than ever before. Normally priced at $760, you can snap it up for just $519 right now as part of the Walmart Prime Day deals. Expect the offer to be strictly limited so hit the buy button now if you don’t want to miss out. You’re sure to be delighted with just how relaxing it is.

More Outdoor deals

If you’re looking to spend even more time outdoors, check out our look at the best Prime Day smoker deals as well as the best Prime Day grill deals so you can enjoy a delicious meal while savoring the delights of your new hot tub.

Intex PureSpa 4 Inflatable Hot Tub + Intex Hot Tub Maintenance Kit

$851 $1,050
Aside from an Intex PureSpa 4 hot tub, this bundle also gives you a maintenance kit to ensure that your hot tub will always be in good shape.
Buy at Walmart

AquaRest Spas Premium 600 6-Person, 29-Jet Hot Tub

$3,100 $4,500
A compact hot tub suitable for parties of six, the AquaRest Spas Premium 600 is a great way to warm up and relax, ready with 29 jets and a waterfall feature to bring the spa right to your doorstep.
Buy at Wayfair

Coleman SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Inflatable Hot Tub

$620 $990
The Coleman SaluSpa Miami hot tub can seat up to four people with enough room to spread out and relax on the cushioned floor. It warms up in an instant and can retain heat with its pool cover.
Buy at Walmart

Intex PureSpa Plus 4-Person, 140-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub

$825 $1,140
Experience liquid luxury anywhere at any time with the Intex PureSpa Plus, capable of fitting up to four people, with 140 jets and a built-in heater treatment pump for peak relaxation.
Buy at Amazon

ThermoSpas 4-Person 42-Jet Hot Tub with LED Light and Ozone System

$11,510 $12,510
If you need a full-body massage at home, sit inside this hot tub and let the warm water and jets soothe your aching body. You can also customize your massage experience via accessible controls.
Buy at Wayfair

Coleman SaluSpa 6-Person Inflatable Hot Tub

$650 $750
Entertain a six-person party with the larger-than-life Coleman SaluSpa inflatable hot tub. It heats up quick and keeps water sanitary at all times at the push of a button.
Buy at Target

Lifesmart Bermuda 13-jet, 4-Person Spa

$2,670 $3,599
Install relaxation with ease with this Plug-N-Play spa which plugs into any 110-Volt outlet. Seats four people.
Buy at Wayfair

Contour 7-Person, 25-Jet Plug and Play Hot Tub

$4,300
This hot tub seats up to six people. Featuring a space-saving and easy-to-use design and relaxing hydrotherapy with minimal set-up.
Buy at Wayfair

Intex Simple 4-Person, 100-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub

$651 $960
With a hundred jets ready to relax up to four people in this Intex inflatable hot tub, you can enjoy luxury wherever you go, with as low as 20 minutes of setup time and a sturdy build.
Buy at Walmart

Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet 6-Person Portable Inflatable Spa Hot Tub (2 Pack)

$1,449 $2,010
Why have just one hot tub when you can have two? This Bestway bundle gives you two inflatable SaluSpa Hawaii six-person hot tubs. It's perfect for your upcoming pool/garden party.
Buy at Walmart

Intex Greywood Deluxe 4-Person, 140-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub

$700 $804
If you want a premium hot tub that doesn't hold back on its punches, the Intex Greywood Deluxe can comfortably fit four people and massage each one equally with over 140 powerful jets.
Buy at Target

AquaRest Spas Select 300 2-Person 20-Jet Plug and Play Hot Tub

$2,450 $3,500
You get great value out of this hot tub as it uses less energy while still providing full-foam insulation. It also has lumbar arch support to alleviate any back aches you might have.
Buy at Wayfair

AquaRest Spas Premium 300 2-Person 20-Jet Plug and Play Hot Tub

$3,000 $4,000
Built with 20 stainless steel hydrotherapy jets, the AquaRest Premium 300 hot tub is the perfect spot to relax your aching body after a long day.
Buy at Wayfair

AquaRest Spas Select 150 4-Person, 12-Jet Hot Tub

$2,400 $3,000
Settle in for a comfortable soak with the AquaRest Spas' Select 150 hot tub featuring lights, fantastical waterfalls, and a lovely set of four cupholders, ready for those long hours you need to relax.
Buy at Wayfair

Lifesmart Sereno 4-Person, 22-Jet Spa

$3,700 $5,499
The Lifesmart Sereno hot tub, providing enough allowance for four people, is designed with 22 jets, a sub-aquatic light show, and a waterfall feature to grant you total peace of mind.
Buy at Wayfair

Intex PureSpa 6-Person, 170-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub

$975 $1,089
If you're in the market for a middle-of-the-road inflatable hot tub that doesn't cost as much as the PureSpa Plus, the classic PureSpa is your best bet for a good, relaxing time.
Buy at Target

Intex PureSpa Plus 6-Person, 170-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub

$850 $1,188
Enjoy a luxurious hot tub experience with this Intex PureSpa Plus, capable of fitting up to six people with 170 different water jets to keep you feeling relaxed. It also has built-in water treatment.
Buy at Target

Coleman SaluSpa 4 Person Portable Inflatable Outdoor AirJet Spa Hot Tub (2 Pack)

$1,647 $2,010
Get two Coleman SaluSpa hot tubs for an affordable price. Each hot tub can accommodate four people, so this bundle is ideal for when you have multiple guests over.
Buy at Walmart

Coleman SaluSpa 4 Person Inflatable Hot Tub Spa

$800 $1,120
Relax anywhere with this inflatable Coleman SaluSpa Hot Tub with digitally controlled pump with soft-touch control panel. Comes with a 6-month chemical kit.
Buy at Walmart

Lifesmart Spas 7-Person, 90-Jet Hot Tub

$5,500 $7,999
This 90 jet hot tub seats seven adults and features LED lights and a waterfall.
Buy at Wayfair

Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki AirJet 7-Person Inflatable Hot Tub, Pump & Chemical Kit

$1,001 $1,730
This bundle includes an inflatable Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki hot tub, a cartridge filter pump, and a chemical care kit to keep the water clean.
Buy at Walmart

Lifesmart Coronado DLX 65-Jet, 7-Person Spa

$4,000 $6,499
This hot tub offers maximum energy efficiency and long term-heat retention with open seating for up to seven people.
Buy Now

AquaRest Spas DayDream 6-Person, 45-Jet Hot Tub

$3,700 $5,300
Complete your summer patio setup with the AquaRest Spas DayDream hot tub. It can fit up to six people with ready-built seats and even a waterfall effect for a magical spa experience.
Buy at Wayfair

Intex PureSpa 4-Person, 140-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub

$800 $871
Enjoy a relaxing bath in the Intex PureSpa inflatable hot tub, capable of fitting up to four people with 140 powerful jets to keep you calm and comfortable.
Buy at Target

