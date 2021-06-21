The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart Prime Day deals are here and they’re offering a very different but no less awesome experience than Prime Day deals. For instance, if you’re looking for a great new inflatable hot tub spa, you can’t go wrong with the Bestway SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Portable Inflatable Round Air Jet Hot Tub Spa. It’s currently available for just $519 working out as a massive savings of $240 over the usual price. With summer upon us, this is a fantastic time to snap this inflatable hot tub for far less than you’d ordinarily pay. Your summer is sure to be improved by it.

Tapping into the same principle that works for the best above-ground swimming pools out there, the Bestway SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Portable Inflatable Round Air Jet Hot Tub Spa is a fantastic way to relax in your yard or garden. Its pump makes it easy to set up and inflate within minutes, and then things get even more relaxing. That’s because the SaluSpa has 120 massage jets and a cushioned floor so it feels super comfortable. Its rapid heating system quickly heats the water up to 104 degrees making it the perfect temperature to unwind or soothe sore muscles after a long day.

The hot tub has a digital control panel so you can adjust the temperature however you want without ever needing to leave the tub so you can simply lean back and relax. With walls made of durable 3 ply PVC and with sturdy I beam construction, you won’t have to worry about the walls bending either. Elsewhere, other features include a chemical floater to keep your spa clean, a twin pack of filter cartridges, plus an inflatable cover to keep it safe and secure when not in use.

Ideally sized for up to 4 adults to enjoy, the Bestway SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Portable Inflatable Round Air Jet Hot Tub Spa is sure to make your time in the garden far more relaxing than ever before. Normally priced at $760, you can snap it up for just $519 right now as part of the Walmart Prime Day deals. Expect the offer to be strictly limited so hit the buy button now if you don’t want to miss out. You’re sure to be delighted with just how relaxing it is.

