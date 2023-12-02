Sustainability matters with wax, too

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Waxing your skis or snowboard provides a smooth glide and enhances durability. Whether carving up groomers or floating through pow, it’s a difference you can feel. And it’s nice to know your equipment’s good to go for years to come. But ski wax can be hazardous to your health. In the past, fluorinated ski and snowboard wax — also called fluoro wax — used harmful substances in the name of speed.

While that enhanced performance, it also posed a risk to consumers and the environment. But today, several companies offer eco-friendly, sustainable wax that doesn’t compromise on performance. That’s a boon for skiers and riders looking to stay healthy and protect our environment. Here are three of our favorites.

The dangers of fluorinated ski wax

Skiing and snowboarding are all about feelings and sensations. There’s the exhilaration as you build speed on a morning run, or the satisfaction as you lock in a turn. And who doesn’t enjoy the weightlessness of riding over fresh powder? But while freshly waxed equipment enhances all of those, fluoro wax presents a serious risk.

That’s because fluorinated waxes use an assortment of toxic ingredients. Those consist of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which include the chemicals perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS). PFAS — also known as “forever chemicals” — are linked to numerous adverse health conditions.

A recent study on fluorinated ski wax produced alarming results. It found that skiers and riders endure risky exposure while using fluoro wax, especially since they don’t typically use protective equipment. That’s the last thing you need when prepping for a powder day.

Not only that, but PFAS leech into the snow during each run, polluting the mountains and staying put for years. With our winters already at risk from climate change, eliminating fluoro waxes seems a worthy cause.

To that end, there’s a move away from fluoro wax in the ski and snowboard industries, and sanctioning bodies ban its use in competition. That’s good news for snow sports enthusiasts and the health of our planet.

Sustainable ski and snowboard wax: our three favorites

Using fluoro-free ski wax just makes sense. And with the expert formulations of several manufacturers, you don’t have to compromise on performance. Here are our favorites.

Purl Wax: reasonable cost and dependable glide

If you’re looking for good performance at a fair price, is right up your alley. Based in Colorado and leading the way on a fluoro-free future, the company hand-pours each bar. And prices start at $11.95, making it easy to stock up for the winter.

Their “Natural” line of waxes is petroleum-free, biodegradable, and sustainably sourced. For eco-conscious skiers and riders, that’s a sure bet.

From Purl:

Founded in 1999, off “Pearl Street” in Boulder. Our goal has been to help accelerate the transition to FLUORO-FREE ski and snowboard waxes by creating a full range of performance-driven, non-toxic snow products.

Wend Waxworks: expert formulations for max performance

With decades of experience and refined wax formulations, Wend takes speed and sustainability to new levels. From its Performance waxes to its Race Waxes, the manufacturer makes a recipe for everyone.

Particularly interesting is Wend’s “NP” line of waxes — or “Non-Petroleum” — that use a 100 percent plant-derived formula and are non-toxic and biodegradable.

From Wend:

The current WEND snow wax formulations have resulted from decades of progressive blend reformulation and subsequent on-slope and in-lab testing.

Mountain Flow: eco-friendly and widely available

Since its founding in 2016, Mountain Flow has been focused on eco-friendly products. The company performed two years of R&D and tested over 200 formulations before releasing its line of plant-based, fluoro-free waxes. And since Mountain Flow is readily available at evo and , it’s a convenient add-on when buying new gear.

Mountain Flow makes Hot Wax, Quick Wax, and Race Wax, for optimal slide in a range of conditions. Every product is plant-derived, petroleum-free, and biodegradable.

From Mountain Flow:

In 2016, we formed mountainFLOW eco-wax with a straightforward mission: provide a simple and eco-friendly way to improve the skiing experience.

Selecting the right ski wax: why temperature ratings matter

It might seem like ski and snowboard wax is a one-size-fits-all product. After all, how different can the formulations be? It’s just wax. But while all-temperature wax gets the job done, it doesn’t offer the tuned performance of temp-specific formulas. Here’s why.

Temperature-rated ski and snowboard wax is harder or softer to match snow quality. In colder conditions, snow crystals sharpen and harden, wearing away at wax. Because of that, cold-rated waxes are more solid, standing up better to frozen wear and tear.

Warmer conditions lead to rounder crystals, necessitating a softer recipe. In addition, warm-rated wax uses hydrophobic additives to repel moisture in slushy conditions. Without it, a snowboard can feel like a magnet stuck to the snow.

Other recipes on the temperature scale adjust accordingly, providing a tailored slide to suit the weather. Not only that, but you can pick from nano-tech or racing formulas for even more speed.

When selecting temp-specific wax, it’s like putting track-ready tires on a sports car. While all-season radials would suffice, using a focused design leads to improved performance.

Eco-friendly wax offers performance and sustainability to everyday skiers and riders. With their non-toxic, fluoro-free formulas, Purl, Wend, and Mountain Flow lead the way in safe, fast ski wax. Not only that but using products that protect people and the environment is a good feeling. For snow sports enthusiasts, using sustainable wax is an easy decision.

