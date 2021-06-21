The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re shopping for the best Prime Day camping deals on new equipment, today’s the day to take advantage of what will most likely be the best prices you’ll find this year. Amazon’s Prime Day sales event extravaganza is on and it’s all we hoped for. Pent-up demand led to unprecedented numbers of Prime Day deals this year for all types of products. We’ve done the work for you to prepare for seasonal recreational goods and equipment bargains, including the best Prime Day camping sales. Get ready to up-level your existing equipment and save on camping equipment items you’ve dreamed about because 2021’s Prime Day camping sales are awesome.

Prime Day is also your best opportunity of the year to grab your other outdoor essentials. You can also find sales on Prime Day bike deals, Prime Day tent deals, Prime Day kayaking deals, and Prime Day fishing deals. If you’re an avid outdoor sports and activity enthusiast, Prime Day 2021 is the best time to replace old and worn-out equipment or to purchase new gear of all types.

Best Prime Day Camping Deals

In a word: This year Amazon and other retailers participating in Prime Day have mouth-watering deals on almost everything you need or you could desire for your preferred camping experience. There are Prime Day camping deals for every category of camping equipment. You may not find a specific model on sale today, but you can pick any camping equipment category, from tents to sleeping bags, cooking gear, lighting, bug spray, tools, you name it and you’ll be able to find awesome Prime Day camping sales.

Should You Buy New Camping Gear on Prime Day?

Prime Day 2021 is the best time to save big on essential camping gear. You’ll want to make sure you have all the critical areas covered when shopping for Prime Day camping sales. Do you have a good tent? If not, you should seriously consider buying one when the prices are low. You’ll also need some warm sleeping bags and inflatable mattresses to match. Don’t skimp on these items as a good night’s sleep is critical. Your week-long camping trip will go downhill fast if you are not getting some quality shut-eye. You know that sleeping bag list prices can be pretty lofty, so don’t delay, especially if your camping expeditions include challenging weather conditions.

Once you’ve accounted for your shelter and sleeping needs, check out the Prime Day camping deals on smaller items. Of course, your list will vary depending on the type of camping trips you take — the greatest deal in the world on a portable refrigerator won’t do you much good if you’re going to take month-long treks in the backcountry.

If you’re going to be car or truck camping, for example, take a look at Prime Day camping sales on camp chairs for sitting around the fire, camp kitchen items for cooking, a cooler to store your food, and insect repellant to keep the bugs away. The list of must-have gear varies from person to person and from trip to trip. Think hard about what creature comforts you will want when you are away from home. Take it from someone who does a lot of camping — having a solar shower, cold drinks, and warm food will make your time camping so much more enjoyable if the parameters of your expedition allow such luxuries.

The flip side of stocking up with all relevant Prime Day camping deals this year is if it blows your budget or credit line way beyond expectations. Planning ahead (see below) empowers your shopping leverage for new gear, particularly if you’re operating on a slim budget for new camping equipment.

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of big sales events, especially when the goods you dream about are offered at unprecedented bargains. So should you buy Prime Day camping deals? Sure, if it works with your budget. That statement may be off-putting and sound patronizing, but huge sales can be treacherous. Writing as one who has more than once gone too far over budget adding one thing after another to a relatively spare list of essentials, I know how easy it is to get carried away by deals prices.

All deals are not equal and we suggest that when you start by planning purchases ahead of time and limit yourself to mission-based shopping and resist adding on, you’re less likely to overspend and more likely to save the most in the products you purchase. It’s also too easy to focus on savings and forget about the costs. Amounts you save are good for bragging rights, but the amount you spend impacts your budget.

One last caveat. Amazon and other merchants traditionally build their sales volume with gimmicky pop-up or limited sales. If you have extra money and want to play along you can sometimes score amazing savings on Amazon Lightning Deals, for example, but if you have to decide whether to buy something without time for adequate (or any) research, you could end up with gear you didn’t need and not enough money to buy the items that were top priority on your original list.

How to Choose Camping Gear on Prime Day

This year’s Prime Day camping sales are shaping up to be the best we’ve seen, ever. Before plunging into today’s Prime Day sales, however, the best way to choose is to keep two thoughts in mind: Gear priority and your budget.

We don’t want to take all the fun out of Prime Day shopping, but especially if you’re planning on big ticket purchases, like extreme low-temperature sleeping bags for a large family, your prior research can help you save while you procure the best gear you can afford.

If you’re brand new to camping, ask friends for advice on the absolute essentials you’ll need. If they can recommend brands and even models they trust and like, that’s extremely valuable information. If you’re an experienced camper and want to add to your gear or upgrade existing equipment, others’ advice is less important but still helpful.

Keep in mind the type of camping you’ll be doing, how often you’ll use your equipment each year, how long your average and longest camping trips will last, and the likely weather and other environmental issues you may face — bees, bugs, and bears, for three examples. If you’ll transport all your gear, food, and water on your back, your list will differ significantly from trips you take with everything packed in an SUV or recreation vehicle or stuffed in a trailer hitched to a two-wheeled vehicle.

As with most sports and types of recreation, the price range for most types of gear range widely. If you decide you can justify spending $350 on a knife but then have very little money for a sleeping bag and a good backpack, you probably need to relook at your priorities. Two additional factors to consider are durability and weight. In general camping gear that weighs the least costs the most.

So hopefully you already have your plan for Prime Day with a prioritized list of gear and you’re ready to score the best Prime Day camping deals possible.

