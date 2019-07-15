The Manual
The Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Gear: Marmot, Yeti, and More

Prime Day is here. During this Amazon “holiday” — Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16 — the shipping giant is discounting a huge chunk of its inventory.

Yes, you read that correctly. Prime Day is now technically Prime Days since Amazon is giving us an entire 48 hours to shop deals on all sorts of products, from grooming goods to home tech.

While this may be a great opportunity to score an Amazon Echo or an Apple Watch, we’re more excited about the Prime Day deals on outdoor gear. Tents, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, backpacks — you name it, Amazon has a sale on it. We’ve sifted through all the available deal to find the best of the best: the steepest discounts, the greatest products, the most exclusive sales. Below are the best Prime Day deals on outdoor gear.

Best Outdoor Deals for Prime Day

Marmot, one of the best brands in the outdoor industry, is offering sweeping discounts on its Amazon inventory. We’ve found Prime Day sales on great camping and backpacking gear like tents, coolers, sleeping bags, and more. We’re especially excited for hot-ticket items like a kayak. Even something modest like a 30% discount can lead to huge savings when the original price tag is high, but we’re seeing sales as good as 70% off. In 2018, the Lifestraw water filter was a top seller during Prime Day, and we’re excited to see it’s been discounted again for 2019.

Marmot Crane Creek 2-Person Tent

30% off
Expires soon
The ultralight Crane Creek tent is small enough to fit into your backpack but large enough to accommodate two people once it's pitched. At 30% off, it's a steal.
Buy at Amazon

Klymit Traverse Double Hammock

43% off
Expires soon
Forget the tent -- hammock camping is the way to go. With the larger size, you can fit two people while relaxing or enjoy extra room while sleeping, and this sale price makes it that much easier.
Buy at Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

67% off
Expires soon
The LifeStraw was one of the top-selling items in the U.S. last Prime Day, and we know why -- it's one of the most reliable and portable personal water filtration systems on the market,
Buy at Amazon

Marmot Ironwood 20 Mummy Lightweight Sleeping Bag

30% off
Expires soon
When you need to stay warm and cozy on a backpacking trip, you need something like the Marmot Ironwood 20, which is rated to 20 degrees Fahrenheit and boasts 650 fill power down.
Buy at Amazon

Marmot Graviton 38 Lightweight Hiking Backpack

40% off
Expires soon
Comfortable and lightweight, this name-brand backpack can handle the elements and all the gear you want to bring -- this price for 38 liters of space is a steal.
Buy at Amazon

YETI Roadie 20 Cooler

30% off
Expires soon
If you need a small, compact cooler option, take advantage of this great Prime Day deal from YETI on the company's Roadie 20 Cooler.
Buy at Amazon

YETI Hopper Flip 18 Portable Cooler

30% off
Expires soon
Need something more portable for your next boating excursion? This mid-sized YETI Hopper is just what you've been looking for.
Buy at Amazon

YETI Hopper Flip 8 Portable Cooler

30% off
Expires soon
When you need just enough cooler space for yourself -- a few snacks, a few brews -- then you need the rugged, waterproof YETI Hopper Flip 8. Especially at a price like this.
Buy at Amazon

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

30% off
Expires soon
YETI is offering 30% off some of its cooler inventory on Amazon, including this hulking car camping option. You can pack plenty of food and drinks for a weekend away.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch

58% off
Expires soon
While we always encourage you to have an offline map ready for your outdoor adventures, a GPS watch isn't a bad option, especially on a hike. And who can pass up such a steep discount?
Buy at Amazon

Klymit Double V Sleeping Pad

58% off
Expires soon
If you're planning a camping getaway with your partner, a double-wide sleeping pad will make everything better. Just note that the deal is only on the non-inuslated version.
Buy at Amazon

Klymit LiteWater Dinghy Packraft

67% off
Expires soon
What's better than a flamingo floatie? A legit inflatable dinghy that you can use for a casual float down the river, now on sale during Prime Day.
Buy at Amazon

Klymit X Inflatable Pillow

42% off
Expires soon
The already affordable inflatable pillow from Klymit is even cheaper during Prime Day. This is the perfect time to snag one for future trips.
Buy at Amazon

Klymit Static V Lightweight Sleeping Pad

48% off
Expires soon
With an insulated sleeping pad, you can camp comfortably all year long. It's also inflatable and packs down for long backpacking adventures.
Buy at Amazon

Klymit Versa Packable Camping Blanket

44% off
Expires soon
It's a pillow! It's a blanket! It's actually a Klymit comforter that easily serves as both, whether you're camping, road tripping, hanging out at the park, and more.
Buy at Amazon

CamelBak Eddy Water Bottle

60% off
Expires soon
It's a simple water bottle, but it's an essential on any hike. And at a price like this, you can grab an extra one (or three) to have on hand.
Buy at Amazon

Sixthreezero Around the Block Men's 7-Speed Cruiser Bicycle

30% off
Expires soon
While we're bigger fans of mountain biking, a nice cruiser is another very welcome excuse to get outside and explore.
Buy at Amazon

Columbia Men's Silver Ridge Cargo Pant

55% off
Expires soon
Hiking, fishing, travel -- the Silver Ridge Cargo Pant from Columbia is perfect for a variety of activities thanks to its lightweight construction and UPF 50 sun protection.
Buy at Amazon

Marmot Men's PreCip Jacket

40% off
Expires soon
The PreCip Jacket is designed to keep you cool and dry even on a long, strenuous hike in the rain. It's waterproof, breathable, and totally on sale.
Buy at Amazon

Columbia Men's Tech Trail II Shirt

30% off
Expires soon
It's much easier to enjoy a long day in the sun when you know your shirt is not only moisture-wicking, but includes UPF 50 sun protection as well.
Buy at Amazon

Marmot Kompressor Star Lightweight Hiking Backpack

40% off
Expires soon
On a long hike or maybe even a one-night camping trip, you don't need that much room, which is why a lightweight daypack is just the thing. You can also use this for your everyday carry or travel.
Buy at Amazon

Marmot Cirrus Inflatable Pillow

30% off
Expires soon
Just because you're roughing it doesn't mean you can't be comfortable. An inflatable pillow like this one from Marmot will save space in your pack but keep you comfy at night.
Buy at Amazon

Bose SoundSport Free True Wireless Headphones

30% off
Expires soon
Get 30 percent off a great set of water-resistant true wireless headphones and enjoy your trail runs that much more for the rest of the summer.
Buy at Amazon

What to Know About Prime Day 2019

Do You Need to Be an Amazon Prime Member?

Short answer: yes. You must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the vast majority of discounts on Prime Day. However, there will still be deals available to non-Prime members. We just don’t expect them to be very good.

Not a member? Simply sign up for a 30-day free trial. If you get hooked, a Prime membership will only set you back $119 a year ($13 a month) and you’ll reap a ton of benefits, like free two-day shipping on certain items and access to streamable content like shows and movies. The whole point of Prime Day, after all, is to introduce non-members to the convenience of the service.

Tips for Finding the Best Prime Day Deals

First off, you need to bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it with the best Prime Day deals on outdoor gear and fitness equipment. We’ll only highlight the top brands or steepest discounts.

If you’re unsure about a product, do a quick Google search to compare prices and find reviews. Amazon users typically provide honest feedback in the comments. You can use the built-in search feature hone in on items that only have a four- to five-star ratings.

As we mentioned before, we’ll be focused on our favorite gear for getting outside and staying active. For even more deals, check out the best savings on kitchen gear and appliances or pillows, sheets, and mattresses. Our tech-centric brother site, Digital Trends, also has a roundup of hottest Prime Day deals overall — that’s where you can find more info on Amazon devices, TVs, games, and more.

