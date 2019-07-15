Share

Prime Day is here. During this Amazon “holiday” — Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16 — the shipping giant is discounting a huge chunk of its inventory.

Yes, you read that correctly. Prime Day is now technically Prime Days since Amazon is giving us an entire 48 hours to shop deals on all sorts of products, from grooming goods to home tech.

While this may be a great opportunity to score an Amazon Echo or an Apple Watch, we’re more excited about the Prime Day deals on outdoor gear. Tents, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, backpacks — you name it, Amazon has a sale on it. We’ve sifted through all the available deal to find the best of the best: the steepest discounts, the greatest products, the most exclusive sales. Below are the best Prime Day deals on outdoor gear.

Best Outdoor Deals for Prime Day

Marmot, one of the best brands in the outdoor industry, is offering sweeping discounts on its Amazon inventory. We’ve found Prime Day sales on great camping and backpacking gear like tents, coolers, sleeping bags, and more. We’re especially excited for hot-ticket items like a kayak. Even something modest like a 30% discount can lead to huge savings when the original price tag is high, but we’re seeing sales as good as 70% off. In 2018, the Lifestraw water filter was a top seller during Prime Day, and we’re excited to see it’s been discounted again for 2019.

What to Know About Prime Day 2019

Do You Need to Be an Amazon Prime Member?

Short answer: yes. You must be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the vast majority of discounts on Prime Day. However, there will still be deals available to non-Prime members. We just don’t expect them to be very good.

Not a member? Simply sign up for a 30-day free trial. If you get hooked, a Prime membership will only set you back $119 a year ($13 a month) and you’ll reap a ton of benefits, like free two-day shipping on certain items and access to streamable content like shows and movies. The whole point of Prime Day, after all, is to introduce non-members to the convenience of the service.

Tips for Finding the Best Prime Day Deals

First off, you need to bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it with the best Prime Day deals on outdoor gear and fitness equipment. We’ll only highlight the top brands or steepest discounts.

If you’re unsure about a product, do a quick Google search to compare prices and find reviews. Amazon users typically provide honest feedback in the comments. You can use the built-in search feature hone in on items that only have a four- to five-star ratings.

As we mentioned before, we’ll be focused on our favorite gear for getting outside and staying active. For even more deals, check out the best savings on kitchen gear and appliances or pillows, sheets, and mattresses. Our tech-centric brother site, Digital Trends, also has a roundup of hottest Prime Day deals overall — that’s where you can find more info on Amazon devices, TVs, games, and more.

