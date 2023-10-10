 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best October Prime Day solar generator deals happening now

Albert Bassili
By

These days, a solar power generator can be a life savior, especially if you live in an area that is prone to electric cuts and you need electricity to keep medication or other machinery going. Of course, high-capacity generators can be quite expensive, but luckily this Prime Day October sales event has a lot of them with some great deals. From the very budget-friendly to the large ones that can run a home, there’s an option for everybody, although we do suggest you at our guide on how to choose a portable power station before you take the full plunge.

Portable Solar Generator with Solar Panel — $64, was $81

Portable Solar Generator with Solar Panel
YoboLife

If you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive and low-key power generator, this one from YoboLife also comes with a solar panel to help fill it. It has several 12-volt outlets that you can use, and a couple of USB ones as well, and it can be charged fully with the 12-watt solar panel in about 16 hours. This is a good option for backup or if you need to power something very low-key, and since it comes with four lightbulbs, it’s good for general lighting outside where you can’t run an electrical line.

Recommended Videos

FlashFish 60000mAh Portable Power Station — $180, was $223

FlashFish 300w On White Background
FlashFish

If a normal power bank doesn’t really fit your needs, then this FlashFish one with a massive 60,000mAh might suit your style a bit more. It comes with two AC tablets, two DC outputs, and several USB outputs; that should be more than enough to power your phone, a laptop, and potentially a couple of other devices that use those standards. It’s also relatively lightweight at 5.6 pounds, so it’s easy to put in your car or carry around if you’re camping or somewhere that you need backup power.

Related

Fremo 276 Watt Battery Powered Portable Generator — $270, was $330

Fremo 276 Watt Battery Powered Portable Generator
Fremo

A little bit more substantial, this Fremo portable generator has an average 300-watt output and a peak 600-watt output, and while that won’t really power a fan, it will power a lot of smaller devices without issue. It has a 273-watt-hour capacity, which is plenty to last you a long while if you’re only charging a couple of devices, and it only weighs 8.1 pounds, so it’s relatively easy to carry around. It has a ton of outlets, too, including a couple of DC outlets, five USB ports, and two AC outlets, so you’re absolutely spoiled for choice.

BLUETTI PS72 700 Watt Portable Power Station — $298, was $336

BLUETTI PS72 700W Portable Power Station
Bluetti

The Bluetti has a bit of a misnomer for a name, with the ability to run a maximum of 800 watts and around a 716Wh capacity, which is quite impressive for something in this price range. It has a plethora of plugs for you to use, including five AC outlets, several USB and DC outputs, and even a 100-watt PD port for fast-charging devices like laptops or phones. It can also charge pretty fast, being able to reach around 80% with 3 hours of charge from a 200-watt solar panel, so even if the electricity cuts out for a long period of time, you can still get some extra power.

EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator RIVER 2 Pro — $849, was $999

EcoFlow Delta + 160W Solar Panel on a white background.
EcoFlow

Getting a portable power station on its own is great, but what happens if the power cuts for an extended period of time or if you can’t get back soon enough to charge it back up? That’s where this bundle from EcoFlow comes in, giving you both the generator and a solar panel to charge it with. The solar panel is foldable and can charge at 200 watts, so it will take you about four hours and a half to charge the portable generator, which isn’t bad at all. As for the generator itself, it can handle up to 800 watts in normal mode and 1600 watts in X-Boost mode, and there is an impressive total of 11 ports that you can connect things with. Just remember that you need to clip the coupon to take advantage of the offer, so do that before you check out.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 2000 Plus — $1,869, was $2,199

Jackery-Solar-Generator-Pro-used-while-skiing and biking in background.
Jackery

While a lot of the previous power stations were made to mostly sit in one place, this Jackery one is made to be taken everywhere, even in extreme environments. It has an absolutely massive 2,043 watt-hours of storage and can handle up to 3,000 watts of output, so it can power a huge amount of things, from an electric bike to an air conditioning unit. Charging is pretty quick from an outlet, and if you can chain six of their 200-watt solar panels together, you can actually charge the whole thing in 2 hours, which is pretty impressive, although it does require you to carry around a lot of stuff. Just keep in mind that this deal is only available if you’re a Prime Member.

Two DELTA Pro + Double Voltage Hub bundle — $5,199, was $6,549

EcoFlow Delta Pro Front of generator on white background.
EcoFlow

If you need something that is high-capacity to potentially run a bunch of things with extended electrical cut-outs, this bundle includes two Delta Pros for a capacity of 21.6kWh and a total combined 43.2kWh and a maximum output of 7,200 watts. This thing can easily run things like washing machines, air conditioners, and pretty much any home appliance you can think of. The included Voltage hub lets you combine both pretty easily, although you only get a couple of outlets from it, so you won’t be able to use too many devices unless you opt for the bundle with the transfer switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, Digital…
Best cheap knife deals and sales for October 2022
best cheap knife deals sales japanese 2020

If you're shopping for a great knife deals, we uncovered an interesting selection of different knives at various price points. Whether you're interested in an everyday carry pocket knife for opening Amazon boxes and other daily chores or you need to select from the best hunting knives, best EDC knives, or best flipper knives, good knife deals are waiting for you. Yes, it's easy to get distracted by special editions or collectors' knives, but you don't need to spend multiple hundreds of dollars to buy a well-built knife from a respected brand. We rounded up an appealing selection of daily carry knives, all-purpose camping knives, and hunting knives to make your search easier.
Today's Best Cheap Knife Deals

How to Choose a Knife
If you've never shopped for knives before, when you start you'll realize immediately that the variety is massive, even in the same brand. Five knives from the same brand in the identical category may have just enough differences to please the most discerning buyers, but that same variety can overwhelm and confuse someone who is just looking for a cheap knife that will get the job done. You can find knife deals in every usage category, but it helps if you know some of the basic elements of how to choose the best knife for you.

Read more
Best cheap skateboard deals for October 2022
Caroma electric skateboard

Now's a terrific time to shop for the best cheap skateboard deals. New models arrive at retailers often and older models are available at closeout prices. We've done the searching for you for a varied selection of traditional and electric-powered skateboards. If you're shopping for the best skateboard deals, check here often because we'll update this list regularly.
Today's Best Cheap Skateboard Deals:

How to Choose a Skateboard
Skateboards are like bicycles in their variety and range of prices. You can find a cheap skateboard deal for less than $50 that may be fine for very casual use or just to find out if you enjoy using it. If your use expands to regular touring, cruising, learning tricks, or daily commuting, however, you'll want to upgrade. It's not hard to spend up to four figures on a skateboard, especially if you're looking at electric-powered boards or custom components for a conventional board. If you're new to the sport, you may feel you need a guide to skateboarding. The factors below are a starting point to use when you get ready to find your next skateboard deal.
Purpose
If you just want to noodle around your driveway or neighborhood on a skateboard for occasional fun, choosing a board that isn't too large and unwieldy but can still safely hold your weight is usually the main concern. If you want to learn tricks for your own amusement or competition, however, you'll want to pay more attention to size, components, and more. The right commuter board will depend on the commute, which may seem obvious, but factors like weight and carrying convenience for short urban commutes can conflict with a preference for a longer, heavier board for a longer commute. The best way to check the right type of board for a specific purpose is to ask a few people who use them that way.
Size
Other than the obvious point about sufficient weight-bearing capacity -- which usually only comes up if you mistakenly look at boards intended for children -- skateboard size matters depending on your purpose and your skill. Skateboard deck length and width both factor in handling and comfort. You may find it hard to get balanced and stay on a smaller board. If you buy a larger board you may discover it's too much work to keep moving and more difficult to maneuver in tight spaces. You can adapt in time, most likely, but the better idea is to test several boards for more than a few minutes to get a feel from the start about comfort, stability, and handling.
Component Materials
Professional skateboarders can tell you a lot about deck, layers, surface, and trucks, bearings, and wheels, but most of us don't need to get all that granular. You want to choose a deck that balances firmness and flexibility and wheels, trucks, and bearings that run smoothly, keep traction, and are durable. Decks with non-slip surfaces are easier to stay on, especially for novices, and waterproofing is a must so the deck won't degrade or delaminate. Maintaining your own board is fairly simple and most component parts are readily available. Some boards include tools for maintaining and replacing components that wear out over time.
Foot or Electric Power
We include electric skateboards only because they are new and becoming more powerful. If you're considering purchasing a heavy duty off-road skateboard or a high-performance electric-powered model with multiple motors and top speeds that top 40 mph or more, those are classes beyond those we considered. There are plenty of good choices with single or dual motors that can be fun to ride around the neighborhood or even for short-distance urban commuting that power up to 20 to 25 mph with a range of 10 to 15 miles per battery charge. At least for now, however, most of us will just keep kicking and riding.
Cost
As mentioned earlier, you can find skateboards for less than $50 and you can spend multiple thousands, even for foot-powered boards. If you pick a price point and keep looking, the selection is so wide, you should be able to find a board that meets your needs.

Read more
Best cheap drone deals for October 2022
Potensic T25 Drone

The best cheap drone deals continues to drop in price as the markets soar for hobbyists and for action video drones. As drones continue to, um, fly off the shelves, feature-creep works to your benefit. Many features that were available only in drones with multi-thousand-dollar price tags just a few years ago, are now common in more affordable drone models -- usually for less than $300. The vast selection of drones with different feature sets can be confusing, but we've done the field work to find the best cheap drone deals available today. We'll continue to update this post as feature lists climb and prices drop.
Today's Best Cheap Drone Deals

How to Choose a Drone
The entry threshold to the drone hobby and sport is low. You don't need a license to operate a drone -- although you must register the craft with the FAA. As you likely already know, there's a wide range of  differences among the hundreds of drone models on the market. If you get the fever and continue to advance and improve your drone pilot skills, odds are you'll want to upgrade. You may also want to trade up when drones with new features hit the market. Whether you're a novice or seasoned expert, however, there are a few major factors to consider as you choose your next drone.

Read more