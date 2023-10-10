The best October Prime Day ski boot deals we’ve found so far

We’ve seen snow at ski resorts just last month. If things are anything like last year, the ski season will be long despite globally rising temperatures (possible because of globally rising temperatures). Even Northeast Florida is teetering around record low temps this week.

And that all means one thing: It is time to get your ski on.

That’s good and all, especially if you have the best skis. But if you don’t have the rest of your ski gear dusted off and ready, you might have a bad time. To help prepare you against this, we’re tracking all of the latest deals from the event, as well as deals from 3rd party stores that are happening before the event.

Dalbello Boss 110 Ski Boots — $225, was $450

For cheap ski boots for skiers at the intermediate level, the Dalbello Boss 110 will work fine. If you wear wize 29.5 Mondo and can fix them to Alpine (ISO 5355) skis, that is. They have a medium flex with relief contours at the ankle, heel, 5th metatarsal, and navicular for comfort relief.

Dalbello Panterra 90 GW Ski Boots — $250, was $500

The Dalbello Panterra 90 GW Ski Boots are another great entry choice. They include a “walk mode” with preinstalled GripWalk soles and a 33 degree range of motion. These boots are designed for downhill skiing at the intermediate level, offer medium flex, and come in size 25.5 mondo. They have GripWalk (ISO 23223) soles.

Rossignol Alltrack Pro 100 Ski Boots — $344, was $530

These boots from Rossignol are all about balancing comfort and control. You’ll see this in features like the ‘Thinsulate’ interior, which adds heat without seriously detracting from overall maneuverability. The Rossignol Alltrack Pro 100 Ski Boots are available in a variety of sizes: 25.5, 26.5, 27.5, and 29.5 mondo and have an Alpine boot sole (ISO 5355). They are made for downhill skiing at the intermediate skill level with medium flex, though there is flex adjustment available as well. Their releasable cuffs allow up to a 50 degree range of motion while in walk mode and, if you own some GripWalk soles, the Alltrack Pro 100 are compatible with them for an even better walk mode.

Salomon S/Pro 100 GW Ski Boots — $350, was $500

The Salomon S/PRO 100 GW Ski Boots bring customizable comfort and anatomical sense to your booting up experience. Using Custom Shell HD and Coreframe 360-degree inserts, which are both highly customizable, you’ll be able to get a fit that makes sense for your feet, ankles, and calves. Additionally, a no-seam liner will provide smooth comfort to your feet the whole time the boots are being worn. These boots are made for downhill skiing at the intermediate level with medium flex and flex adjustment. Their size is 25.5 mondo only and they have a GripWalk (ISO 23223) boot sole type.

Dynafit Radical Pro Alpine Touring Ski Boots — $480, was $800

This pair of Dynafit ski boots look lightning fast, but they’re really designed for backcountry skiing at the advanced level. They’re stiff at a 120 on the flex index and have a touring (ISO 9523) boot sole. Despite closed steel bridges they remain relatively lightweight at just over 6 pounds so you won’t tire out just from walking in them. The Dynafit Radical Pro Alpine Touring Ski Boots are handmade in Italy.

Salomon Shift Pro 130 Alpine Touring Ski Boots — $560, was $800

Big on stability and the ability to tour, the Salomon Shift Pro 130 Alpine Touring Ski Boots are made for backcountry skiing at the advanced level. They’re a tough stiff flex at the 130 flex index level, guaranteed by a coreframe insert that simultaneously favors lightness. Multiple sizes are available (26.5, 27.5, 28.5, 29.5 mondo) and the boots have a GripWalk (ISO 23223) boot sole type.

Dalbello Il Moro Ski Boots — $560, was $800

For a stiff flex (they score a 120 on the flex index) boot with a superior liner, try these ski boots from Dalbello. The interior is made up of a medium-density heat-moldable EVA foam that can be ready and molded in as little as 6 minutes. They’re made for downhill skiing at the advanced level, are available in a 26.5 mondo size, and have Alpine (ISO 5355) boot soles.

