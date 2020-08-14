If surfing, bodyboarding, or open-water swimming are your fitness methods of choice, the end of summer can be a real buzzkill. Even the toughest water warrior will flinch when the first cold wave of autumn slaps him in the chest. Come winter, with dreary skies and water temps in the low 40s, and you’ll become an expert in reasons to stay home and watch The Endless Summer. In bed. With an Egg McMuffin.

That is, unless you’ve got a badass wetsuit to get you out there.

We tested some of the best wetsuits around in a variety of environments, from the pounding breaks of the Oregon coast to the frigid depths of Lake Superior, before listing our top picks in a variety of categories. Our emphasis was on cold-water performance and sustainable materials since we want those waterways to remain healthy and thriving for future generations to enjoy. From budget-friendly options to boss looks, we’ve got every type of wetsuit you need to brave the waves. These are the best men’s wetsuits to shop right now.

Matuse Dante 3/2mm Full Wetsuit

Sustainability, comfort, durability, and good looks — the Matuse Dante has it all. The incredibly flexible, buttery soft Geoflex material is sustainably manufactured from limestone, and surprisingly thermal against cold water temperatures. The durable yet flexible SCS tape provides extra seam durability while remaining soft and comfortable against your skin, and the Hydrasilk exterior keeps you flowing through the waves with ease.

Sooruz Fullsuit 4/3 Guru Pro Zip-Free

The limestone-based foam makes this suit softer and 20% lighter than standard neoprene, with recycled polyester veneer and recycled nylon interior lining. Designed with a zip-free entry system to keep you warm and dry, this suit is a pro-level option for shredders looking for uncompromising performance.

Henderson 7mm Greenprene Wetsuit

The ultimate in cold-water insulation, the 7mm Henderson wetsuit also boasts impeccable sustainability credentials. Greenprene is made from deproteinized natural insulating foam bolstered with other sustainable additives like sugar cane and oyster shells. The result is wildly soft, stretchy, durable, lightweight, and even hypoallergenic. Offering both unbelievable warmth and unrestricted movement, this is the suit to keep you comfortable in the most demanding surf.

Vissla 7 Seas Gadoo 3/2 Full Suit

Slip through the water like a Ferrari down the PCH in this ultra-tailored suit from Vissla. The brand’s sustainability cred is on point with limestone-based neoprene that offers soft, stretchy flex and coloring with Bluesign-certified eco-friendly dyes, while the Brain Fuzz thermal lining offers peak insulation against cold water as well as quick drying time and the minimal bulk and anatomically correct body lines look and feel as good as a bespoke tuxedo. While this suit is packed with thoughtful details like abrasion resistant knee pads, liquid tape cuff seals that prevent flushing, and patented tape for maximum seam sealing, we have to be honest and admit that it’s the racing stripes down the sleeves that really light our fire.

Quiksilver 3/2 Syncro Back Zip GBS Wetsuit

That hand-me-down wetsuit your older brother’s friend sold you for $50 is still a great deal. Warm, comfortable, durable, all-black, and always on sale somewhere — just because it’s a budget-friendly buy, though, doesn’t mean it’s low-performance. The StretchFlight neoprene of this suit is made with extra air bubbles, while the WarmFlight lining reflects heat back to your body, both in the interest of improving warmth and simultaneously reducing weight.

Patagonia R4 Yulex Back-Zip Full Suit

This high-performance suit is totally neoprene-free, made instead from mostly Yulex natural rubber (derived from Forest Stewardship Council-certified sources), recycled polyester lining, and is Fair Trade Certified sewn. With triple-glued, internally taped seams to keep you dry, and a flexible, anatomic fit, this suit is built for adventure in the high seas. It also comes in six degrees of thickness to keep you toasty all the way down to 32-degree water temps. If you’re going to surf the infamous breaks of Oregon’s aptly named Battle Rock, this should be the suit you do it in.

Matuse Betz Full John

Made from ultra-flexible, sustainable Geoprene, this 2mm sleeveless wetsuit will send you rocketing through the final stage like a guided missile. Matuse’s sleek Full John is reinforced with durable satin seal spot-taping to keep your suit leakproof and is constructed with Hydrasilk to make you sleek as a sea lion.

Body Glove Variant 3/2mm Chest Zip

We’re stoked to see the mid-August release of Body Glove’s most innovative wetsuit yet, the Variant 3/2mm Chest Zip model. If you’re a session surfer (as opposed to a one-and-done), you’ll love the X-Dry internal lining that accelerates the drying process from the inside out — no more debating the merits of one more set against the pain of pulling on a cold, clammy suit. Packed with features to handle a wide range of water conditions, this one comes at an amazingly affordable price point.

