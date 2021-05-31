  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Memorial Day Lawn Mower Deals and Sales 2021

By

Memorial Day sales are here to kick off toes-in-the-grass season, and we’re here to help you get your turf in shape by rounding up all the best Memorial Day lawn mower deals so you don’t have to go looking for them yourself. To make things even easier, we’ve also looked at whether now is the time to buy a new lawn mower or whether waiting it out might reap better discounts further down the line. Whatever your plans, we’ve got you covered with all the best Memorial Day lawn mower sales right now.

Best Memorial Day Lawn Mower Deals
Expires soon

BLACK+DECKER BESTA512CM Electric Lawn Mower

$88 $97
A lightweight corded electric lawn mower under 10 pounds with a 12-inch cutting path and removable edger/trimmer. The automatic feeding spool makes lawn clean-up a snap.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

PowerSmart 21-inch Gas 3-In-1 Walk Behind Push Mower

$219
Good for small yards, the PowerSmart gas push lawn mower cuts 21-inches wide with adjustable height cut-grass height. Mulch, bag, or side-discharge.
Buy at The Home Depot
Expires soon

Snapper 1687914 21" SP Walk Mower Kit, Self Propelled,

$550 $599
This cordless electric mower with a 21-inch cutting path. includes two 82V batteries and a battery charger, for up to 45 minutes running time per battery.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Greenworks G-MAX 40V 17'-Inch Brushed Mower with 4Ah Battery and Charger

$324
This cordless electric mower with a 17-inch cutting path offers rear bagging or mulching and includes one 40V battery and a battery charger for up to 60 minutes of running time.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Worx WG779 40V Power Share 4.0 Ah 14-Inch Lawn Mower

$249
This cordless electric mower with two 20V batteries and a dual-port charger provides a 13-inch cutting path suitable for small yards up to 1/8 acre.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Greenworks 16-Inch 10 Amp Corded Electric Lawn Mower 25142

$134 $200
Quite, corded electric mower offers a wide,16-inch cutting path and a bag. Choose between bagging and mulching. The five-position adjustable deck height customizes your perfect lawn.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Sun Joe MJ401E-PRO 14 inch 13 Amp Electric Lawn Mower

$139
This corded electric lawn mower adjusts to three cutting heights and comes with a 10.6-gallon bag for the discharge chute making yard clean up a snap.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Greenworks Pro 21-Inch 80V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower

$327 $399
The Pro series 21-inch 80V self-propelled mower does not include a battery or charger, so be on the lookout for a battery that's available separately.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Shop the Memorial Day Lawn Mower Sales?

Unlike last year, this year’s Memorial Day sales have some staunch competition in the form of the Prime Day deals we’re expecting to see next month. Simply put, that means if you’re considering buying a new lawn mower now, you’d be better off waiting it out until Prime Day next month. Typically, we’d expect to see some better prices going on then than we’ll see during the Memorial Day lawn mower sales.

However, it all depends how much you need a new lawn mower. Has your current lawn mower failed? In that case, you won’t want to leave it another few weeks without a functional lawn mower at home. The grass in your yard will grow fast at this time of year, and you’re likely to regret postponing any purchase unless you have absolutely no other choice.

In particular, if you’ve meticulously read our complete guide on how to mow a lawn, you’re probably pretty attached to how great your yard looks, so why waste time by not buying a new lawn mower straight away?

The trickier decision is what to do if you have a working lawn mower but you want a better one. The Memorial Day lawn mower sales might look pretty tempting, but we think waiting it out will reap the best rewards. While we can’t guarantee that the Prime Day sales will be massively better, it’s highly likely that prices will be on par with if not better than what you’ll find today, so it’s a good time to hold out for.

As always, think about your budget and what you need most from your new lawn mower before you hit that buy button. Don’t be lured in by any incremental discounts either. Instead, focus on the big price cuts that will truly benefit your bank balance as well as your yard.

Editors' Recommendations

The 10 Best Hair Styling Creams for Men To Keep Your ‘Do Fresh For Hours

best hair styling creams maybe it s time to chop some of this off

Tent Buying Guide: How To Find the Best Tent for Your Trip

tent buying guide best tents illuminated camping under starry sky

This Top-Rated Water Flosser Is Only $25 in the Memorial Day Sales

top rated water flosser only 25 in memorial day sales 2021 fairywill deal

This Keurig Coffee Maker Is Practically Free in the Memorial Day Sales

Keurig K-Mini coffee maker

Best Memorial Day Hot Tub Deals and Sales for 2021

Intex PureSpa Plus Portable Inflatable Hot Tub

Best Memorial Day Mountain Bike Deals and Sales for 2021

best prime day bike deals schwinn mountain bikes

Best Cheap Grill Deals and Sales for May 2021

how to grill a filet mignon on gas barbecue gourmet entrecote steaks at summer party

11 Best Grilling Gifts for Dad This Father’s Day

grilling safety

The 6 Best Pieces of Camping Gear Under $200 on Amazon for Summer 2021

camping tent hiking boots fly

The 11 Best Coolers With Wheels To Take Your Booze Anywhere

Best Wheeled Coolers

6 Simple Camping Hacks for Reluctant Campers

camping hacks for reluctant campers man with sleeping blanket or quilt in the mountains 2

13 Best Camping Tents That Can Withstand the Elements in 2021

best labor day sales outdoor gear

The 7 Best Axes for Your Specific Needs, from Camping to Woodworking

best axes 2021