Best Memorial Day Hot Tub Deals and Sales for 2021

By

If you’ve been waiting for Memorial Day hot tub deals, your wait is over. Memorial Day sales start today on a wide variety of goods. It’s true that Prime Day is less than a month away, which is a good reason to hold off for those who want the absolute lowest price on a new hot tub. We don’t know the exact date for Prime Day 2021, just the strong likelihood it will fall in the second half of June. In the meantime, however, time is passing and many merchants have appealing Memorial Day hot tub sales. If you and your family or friends would rather enjoy the benefits of a new hot tub sooner rather than later, now’s the time to shop, buy, and get your new hot tub set up and ready to use.

Best Memorial Day Hot Tub Deals
Intex PureSpa 4 Inflatable Hot Tub + Intex Hot Tub Maintenance Kit

$851 $1,050
Aside from an Intex PureSpa 4 hot tub, this bundle also gives you a maintenance kit to ensure that your hot tub will always be in good shape.
AquaRest Spas Premium 300 2-Person 20-Jet Plug and Play Hot Tub

$3,000 $4,000
Built with 20 stainless steel hydrotherapy jets, the AquaRest Premium 300 hot tub is the perfect spot to relax your aching body after a long day.
Intex PureSpa Plus 6-Person, 170-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub

$850 $1,188
Enjoy a luxurious hot tub experience with this Intex PureSpa Plus, capable of fitting up to six people with 170 different water jets to keep you feeling relaxed. It also has built-in water treatment.
Lifesmart Bermuda 13-jet, 4-Person Spa

$2,670 $3,599
Install relaxation with ease with this Plug-N-Play spa which plugs into any 110-Volt outlet. Seats four people.
Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet 6-Person Portable Inflatable Spa Hot Tub (2 Pack)

$1,449 $2,010
Why have just one hot tub when you can have two? This Bestway bundle gives you two inflatable SaluSpa Hawaii six-person hot tubs. It's perfect for your upcoming pool/garden party.
Intex PureSpa Plus 4-Person, 140-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub

$825 $1,140
Experience liquid luxury anywhere at any time with the Intex PureSpa Plus, capable of fitting up to four people, with 140 jets and a built-in heater treatment pump for peak relaxation.
AquaRest Spas DayDream 6-Person, 45-Jet Hot Tub

$3,700 $5,300
Complete your summer patio setup with the AquaRest Spas DayDream hot tub. It can fit up to six people with ready-built seats and even a waterfall effect for a magical spa experience.
Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki AirJet 7-Person Inflatable Hot Tub, Pump & Chemical Kit

$1,001 $1,730
This bundle includes an inflatable Bestway SaluSpa Helsinki hot tub, a cartridge filter pump, and a chemical care kit to keep the water clean.
Lifesmart Coronado DLX 65-Jet, 7-Person Spa

$4,000 $6,499
This hot tub offers maximum energy efficiency and long term-heat retention with open seating for up to seven people.
Lifesmart Spas 7-Person, 90-Jet Hot Tub

$5,500 $7,999
This 90 jet hot tub seats seven adults and features LED lights and a waterfall.
Intex Simple 4-Person, 100-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub

$651 $960
With a hundred jets ready to relax up to four people in this Intex inflatable hot tub, you can enjoy luxury wherever you go, with as low as 20 minutes of setup time and a sturdy build.
AquaRest Spas Premium 600 6-Person, 29-Jet Hot Tub

$3,100 $4,500
A compact hot tub suitable for parties of six, the AquaRest Spas Premium 600 is a great way to warm up and relax, ready with 29 jets and a waterfall feature to bring the spa right to your doorstep.
Lifesmart Sereno 4-Person, 22-Jet Spa

$3,700 $5,499
The Lifesmart Sereno hot tub, providing enough allowance for four people, is designed with 22 jets, a sub-aquatic light show, and a waterfall feature to grant you total peace of mind.
AquaRest Spas Select 150 4-Person, 12-Jet Hot Tub

$2,400 $3,000
Settle in for a comfortable soak with the AquaRest Spas' Select 150 hot tub featuring lights, fantastical waterfalls, and a lovely set of four cupholders, ready for those long hours you need to relax.
ThermoSpas 4-Person 42-Jet Hot Tub with LED Light and Ozone System

$11,510 $12,510
If you need a full-body massage at home, sit inside this hot tub and let the warm water and jets soothe your aching body. You can also customize your massage experience via accessible controls.
Coleman SaluSpa 4 Person Portable Inflatable Outdoor AirJet Spa Hot Tub (2 Pack)

$1,647 $2,010
Get two Coleman SaluSpa hot tubs for an affordable price. Each hot tub can accommodate four people, so this bundle is ideal for when you have multiple guests over.
Contour 7-Person, 25-Jet Plug and Play Hot Tub

$4,300
This hot tub seats up to six people. Featuring a space-saving and easy-to-use design and relaxing hydrotherapy with minimal set-up.
Coleman SaluSpa Miami 4-Person Inflatable Hot Tub

$620 $990
The Coleman SaluSpa Miami hot tub can seat up to four people with enough room to spread out and relax on the cushioned floor. It warms up in an instant and can retain heat with its pool cover.
AquaRest Spas Select 300 2-Person 20-Jet Plug and Play Hot Tub

$2,450 $3,500
You get great value out of this hot tub as it uses less energy while still providing full-foam insulation. It also has lumbar arch support to alleviate any back aches you might have.
Intex PureSpa 4-Person, 140-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub

$800 $871
Enjoy a relaxing bath in the Intex PureSpa inflatable hot tub, capable of fitting up to four people with 140 powerful jets to keep you calm and comfortable.
Intex PureSpa 6-Person, 170-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub

$975 $1,089
If you're in the market for a middle-of-the-road inflatable hot tub that doesn't cost as much as the PureSpa Plus, the classic PureSpa is your best bet for a good, relaxing time.
Coleman SaluSpa 4 Person Inflatable Hot Tub Spa

$800 $1,120
Relax anywhere with this inflatable Coleman SaluSpa Hot Tub with digitally controlled pump with soft-touch control panel. Comes with a 6-month chemical kit.
Coleman SaluSpa 6-Person Inflatable Hot Tub

$650 $750
Entertain a six-person party with the larger-than-life Coleman SaluSpa inflatable hot tub. It heats up quick and keeps water sanitary at all times at the push of a button.
Intex Greywood Deluxe 4-Person, 140-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub

$700 $804
If you want a premium hot tub that doesn't hold back on its punches, the Intex Greywood Deluxe can comfortably fit four people and massage each one equally with over 140 powerful jets.
Should You Shop the Memorial Day Hot Tub Sales

What’s your rush? Certainly if you need a hot tub as soon as possible, like if you have a party planned in the next couple of weeks, then by all means, pick your favorite Memorial Day hot tub deal and hit the buy button. Buying a hot tub is the first step. Depending on the type and size of the hot tub you select and where you’ll install it, the time span between buying and slipping into it to enjoy your new tub can range from days to months.

If you can hang in without a hot tub for just a bit longer, like a few weeks more, it could be a good idea to consider waiting for Prime Day 2021, which we’re pretty sure will happen in the second half of June. Prime Day deals will be spectacular this year, so why not wait?

But let’s assume you have the budget for a new tub and related expenses and you don’t have any desire to wait three or four weeks for a potential savings. After all, realistically, hot tubs are always on sale, and Memorial Day hot tub sales just sweeten the deals.

If you’ve already been shopping for hot tubs online or in person, the investment and amount of time involved yourself and for others may factor in how soon you want to proceed. If you already understand the steps in hot tub installation, the time they take, and all related costs, you’re in a better place than most hot tub shoppers. Now’s the time to check quickly to see if today’s Memorial Day hot tub deals are substantially lower than the regular sales prices. If you can save an extra 10% off or more, even with a small, inflatable hot tub, that’s probably a good enough deal to make the jump and buy your hot tub today.

A quick word of warning: If you decide today that you must have a hot tub but haven’t done any research to see what’s out there and understand the factors that go into choosing a new hot tub, we don’t recommend that you shop for one just to take advantage of Memorial Day hot tub deals. There are too many crucial decision points in buying a hot tub to make an impulse buy. Plus, if you shop in person today, you’re likely to talk with overwhelmed sales personnel who won’t have the time to work with you carefully and methodically. Save yourself that aggravation and potential later unexpected expense.

If, on the other hand, you have already picked the hot tub model or the models you want to choose from and all that’s needed is a final price, this could be a great time to take the next step and save money with Memorial Day hot tub sales.

You know whether you’re ready or not. If you’re really not prepared to make the decision, enjoy the holiday. If, on the other hand, today’s a great time for you to nail down pricing on your new hot tub, make it happen. And don’t delay, because some prices may be limited to existing stock in inventory.

