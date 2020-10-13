Best Prime Day Sleeping Bags Deals: 10 Offers You Can’t Miss

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s officially fall camping season. Amazon is back this year with a flurry of Prime Day deals. For the avid outdoorsman, that means Prime Day camping deals, including best-of-year savings on everything from kayaks to backpacks to sleeping bags. If you’re looking to gear up for the season, check out our picks for the best sleeping bag deals this year.

Coleman Brazos Cold Weather Sleeping Bag — $27, was $43



No brand is more synonymous with “budget camping” than Coleman. If you want a reliable, inexpensive cold-weather sleeping bag solution, it doesn’t get much better than the Brazos.

Ecoopro Warm Weather Sleeping Bag — $18, was $26



If cold weather isn’t an issue where you live (lucky you), a compact warm-weather bag might be a better solution. This three-season bag from Ecoopro is lightweight, cheap, and compresses down to less than 10-inches tall.

Kudes Dog Sleeping Bag — $24, was $30



Dog owners not only have to pack well for themselves while camping but for their pups as well. This dedicated canine sleeping bag is guaranteed to keep Fido warm, cozy, and protected in all but the coldest climes.

Coleman Kids 50 Sleeping Bag — From $21, was $30



The kids need a good bedroll, too, but splashing out on a $200 brand-name bag seems like overkill. The Kids 50 from Coleman provides a great, affordable nighttime cocoon for any children under 5-feet tall.

King Camp XL Sleeping Bag — $48, was $60



If traditional sleeping bags are too cramped for your liking, the King Camp XL guarantees a much roomier solution. As the name implies, it offers a generous 87-inch by 39-inch footprint to fit adults who appreciate room to spread out at night.

Hewolf Sleeping Bag for Couples — $59, was $78



Camping as a couple in separate sleeping bags just feels wrong. This two-person sleeping bag from Hewolf offers double the sleep space with a generous 83-inch by 57-inch footprint so you never have to sleep alone in the woods again.

Go Time Gear Life Bivy Emergency Sleeping Bag — $16, was $20



Sometimes you don’t need a full-fledged sleeping bag. For a backup solution that’s lightweight and compact enough to toss in your go-bag, there is this emergency sleeping bag from Go Time Gear. It’s a bivy sack, emergency blanket, and survival shelter all in one.

Atepa 0-Degree Down Sleeping Bag — From $120, was $150



This down sleeping bag from Atepa guarantees a comfortable night sleep down to 25 degrees Fahrenheit in normal conditions, or minus-4 degrees if you’re just trying to survive. The best part: It’s roughly half the price of brand-name alternatives.

Onetigris Nordic Defender Down Sleeping Bag — $80, was $100



For an ultra-compact, one-person winter bag, the down-filled Nordic Defender is incredibly affordable at just $80 during Amazon Prime Day. It packs down small, weighs less than four pounds, and promises to keep you warm down to 5 degrees Fahrenheit.

Movtotop Sleeping Bag Liner — $11, was $14



For a little extra warmth this winter or added “protection” when sleeping at a hostel or hotel during the pandemic, this soft, lightweight sleeping bag liner from Movtotop is just the trick. Plus, at around $11, it’s practically free.

