Best Prime Day Bedding Deals: What to Expect from Amazon in 2019

This year’s Prime Day 2019 has been confirmed for July 15-16, so you have plenty of time to prepare your wallet for all the Amazon Prime Day deals on the horizon. Prime Day has gotten more robust over the years, so we’re hoping this year will be the best yet.

If you’ve been holding off on overhauling your bedroom, there are few better times to do it than around Prime Day. While we can’t be sure which brands will be discounted for Prime Day, Amazon typically offers major deals on some of our favorite brands. Last year, brands like Tuft and Needle, Westbrooke, Coop Home Goods, and Royal Hotel featured price cuts on sheets, mattresses, and pillows, so these will be brands to watch.

If you’re impatient to start remodeling your bedroom – and we can’t blame you – then there are still deals to take advantage of now. If you want to start adding to your wish list in preparation for Prime Day 2019, here are a few great deals on mattresses, pillows, and sheets that you can benefit from today.

Ashley Furniture Signature Design Mattress

Queen – $110 off

This insanely well-priced 12-inch queen mattress is made with both coils and gel memory foam, creating extra bounce and comfort for those who like a soft mattress. Shipping is convenient and fast, and the mattress comes in a box, so you’ll be sleeping on a brand new, comfortable and inexpensive mattress in no time.

Classic Brands Euro-Top Mattress

Queen – $331 off

At nearly 50 percent off, you can get yet another hybrid coil and gel-infused memory foam mattress at an incredible price point. If you prefer a mattress that’s slightly higher than the Ashley Furniture model, Classic Brands’ mattress clocks in at 14 inches. This mattress arrives in a box for easy setup; just unroll it and let it expand.

Utopia Bedding Quilted Duvet Insert

King – $15 off

Don’t worry about the constant wrestle to keep a duvet evenly distributed in the cover, this duvet looks good enough on its own. If you love the feel of down but you’re allergic or have asthma, this duvet from Utopia Bedding is made with down alternative and won’t cause any irritation. Plus, is there anything better than clean, soft white sheets?

Home Sweet Home Dreams Inc Down Alternative Pillows

Set of four queen size pillows – $40 off

Save 50 percent on these soft down alternative pillows. At just $40, you’re getting each pillow for just $10, which is hard to beat for any pillow filling, let along down alternative. Finding the right pillow for you can be difficult, so this is a great opportunity to test out down alternative at a low price point.

BioPEDIC Fiber Fill Pillows

Set of four standard size pillows – $19 off

This is another great pillow set if you’re the sleeper who loves to have a fortress of pillows, or if you’re just trying to stock your bedroom and the guest bedroom in one go. These pillows come at a similar price point to Home Sweet Home Dreams and come with a 100 percent cotton shell, so the pillows are ready to sleep on as soon as you open the box.

When is Prime Day?

So you’re mentally prepared for Prime Day and you’ve already whetted your appetite for deals with a few that are available today. Luckily, you don’t have to wait much longer. In a leaked email, we learned Prime Day will likely be on July 15. You can expect the official announcement to come in the first few days of July, as last year, Prime Day was announced on July 2. And no need to block out the entire day; last year’s Prime Day lasted 36 hours, so if you can’t get to Amazon all day July 15, you’ll still have some time the following day.

What Deals Do We Expect?

Though it’s impossible to be sure which brands will be on sale and which won’t be, we can take an educated guess based off of the deals in the past. It makes sense, but Amazon typically drops prices most for its own product line, so you can expect the biggest savings there. However, there are a few brands outside of AmazonBasics you should look for.

Watch out for Tuft and Needle, which offered 20 percent off select mattresses last year. LUCID, Coop Home Goods and Sleep Innovations pillows also featured Prime Day sales. Last year, shoppers also picked up a Royal Hotel comforter and mattresses from Brentwood and LinenSpa; as well as sheets from Westbrooke, Royal Hotel and One Park Linens.

Ready to Overhaul Your Bedroom? The Basics of Bedroom Shopping

If prepping for Prime Day 2019 is your first time delving into the world of luxury bedroom goods, you have plenty to learn. If you’re looking for a new bed, check out the mattresses recommended by sleep experts or, if you’re a side sleeper, there are plenty of mattresses for you.

You’ll also be shocked to see how many varieties of pillows there are on the market. Let’s start with the basics; read about pillows for back sleepers, latex pillows for neck pain, and down pillows for stomach and back sleepers.