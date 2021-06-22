OK, You Need to buy this Waterpik Water Flosser RIGHT NOW

Prime Day Deals aren’t just about new laptops and home furnishings, also on sale are devices that can improve your health. We’ve sourced some health and wellness deals that add tons of convenience to your every day and improve your self-care. Right now, you can score this Waterpik Aquarius WP-660 Water Flosser for only $40. This is an amazing step forward in your oral hygiene, and it’s $30 off from its regular price of $70 — that’s a discount of more than 40%. Flossing has never been easier — don’t let this deal pass you by.

Oral hygiene is one of the most essential parts of health care that starts at home, and Waterpik is offering you a shortcut. If you’ve ever used an electric toothbrush, you’ll know how much easier, more efficient, and thorough those devices can be when it comes to brushing your teeth. Well, a good oral irrigator does the same for flossing, and you’ll love the results. This is for anyone tired of buying floss, and then winding it up and picking at your teeth and gums for what seems like hours every night. Attack leftover food and plaque with the Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Professional Oral Irrigator and never worry about those intruders ruining your appearance, or your next visit to the dentist.

The Waterpik Aquarius water flosser is an incredibly easy way to attack plaque — it takes a fraction of the time of traditional flossing, and takes away much of the effort, too. This Waterpik removes up to 99.9% of plaque from the areas it treats, which is great news for your teeth, your gums, your breath, and your smile. On average, using this Waterpik only takes one minute. And it comes with seven tips for different uses like classic, orthodontic, and “plaque seeker,” so different family members can get the kind of clean that’s right for them. It works well with braces and implants and can be helpful to all ages. The American Dental Association agrees; they’ve given it their seal of acceptance — the only water flosser brand with that honor.

Much of this Waterpik’s effectiveness is due to the research and development that goes into the tech, like its massage mode, which helps stimulate your gums (great for avoiding gum disease and inflammation). There are also increased levels of pressure, with 10 settings that give you a range of 10 to 100 psi, depending on how deep a clean you need, and it sends 1,400 water pulses per minute while it deep cleans. There’s a timer, too so you can get your water flossing down to a crisp minute or even 30 seconds. This Waterpik holds 22 ounces of water, which provides 90 seconds of full-on cleaning before you need to refill. And it’s easy to clean; you can pop that reservoir right in the dishwasher. What could be easier?

Why would you ever wait on oral hygiene? Right now, you can get the effective, safe, and easy-to-use Waterpik Aquarius WP-660 Water Flosser Electric Dental Countertop Professional Oral Irrigator for only $40. That’s an astounding $30 off its regular price of $70. This is not a deal you want to brush away.

