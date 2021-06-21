  1. Grooming
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Why Every Man Needs to Buy This Wahl Grooming Clipper NOW

By
A Wahl’s Ear, Nose, and Brow 3-in-1 Personal Trimmer handle with three interchangeable tips.

While many of us are taking advantage of the Walmart Prime Day deals, designed to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day deals, Walmart is doubling down on its offer to help us clean up with this men’s grooming clipper from Wahl. Right now, you can get Wahl’s Ear, Nose, and Brow 3-in-1 Personal Trimmer, an essential for guys, for only $13. That means you can save $7, more than 30% off its regular price of $20.

Wahl’s Ear, Nose & Brow 3-in-1 Personal Trimmer is a perfect tool for every guy; if you have facial hair, this trimmer can be indispensable. And it’s hard to find a trimmer that is this reliable, from a brand as well recognized as Wahl, for such little money. This trimmer is the kind of handy piece of tech that will fly off the shelves on Prime Day, along with the much larger items in these Prime Day 4K TV deals, Prime Day Router Deals, and Prime Day fitness deals.

Wahl’s 3-in-1 Wet/Dry Personal Trimmer makes it easy to get a well-groomed, fresh appearance, whenever you want. It comes with three interchangeable heads, each with its own specialty, to give you as clean a cut an appearance as you desire. There’s a reciprocating head that’s ideal for trimming eyebrows or nabbing those annoying stray hairs between them. Meanwhile, there’s a detail trimmer, which you’ll love using for the finest edges of hair along your neckline, or sideburns. Additionally, there’s an ear/nose trimmer (with professional quality steel cutter blades) to get at unsightly hairs extruding from those appendages. You don’t need to buy three different tools; this one does it all — and for $13. If you’re looking for more grooming ideas, you can get up to date on the very best grooming products with The Manual Grooming Awards 2021.

This trimmer is one of the best designed for removing unwanted hairs without nicking or pulling at your skin. It’s easy to use and designed with professional-quality blades that will not only last but are easy to maintain. Also, this trimmer is battery operated, so you don’t need to worry about annoying wires getting in the way of your daily grooming process — they even include a AA battery with your purchase. Best of all: cleaning your Wahl 3-in-1 trimmer is super easy: you can just run it under cold water. It’s the perfect tool to keep your facial hair looking, well, perfect.

Whether your a daily groomer or you just need a touch-up once a week, the 3-in-1 Personal Trimmer from Wahl will become your go-to. Right now, at Walmart, it’s down to only $13. That’s $7 off, a significant discount from its regular price of $20. You’re saving more than a third of the price — not to mention a whole lot of time in front of the mirror.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Face Mask Deals for 2021

best prime day instant pot deals 2021 face mask

One of the Most Expensive Face Creams is a Steal at Walmart Today

ski ii rna power face cream walmart deal prime day 2021 sk skincare

Why You Need to Stock up on These Miracle Eye Patches NOW

PTR Eye Patches

Why You Need to Buy This Kamado Joe Jr. Egg Grill at Walmart Today

deals for days Walmart grill

8 Environmentally Friendly Grooming Products to Use Now and Always

The 7 Best Shaving Subscriptions for Men

Gillette Planet KIND

The 10 Best Natural and Organic Deodorants for Men in 2021

best natural deodorant for men now i smell as good look

Lockdown Isolation is Spurring Millennial Men to Go In For a Nip and Tuck

plastic surgery for men nurse sketching on patient

How to Get Rid of Calluses: Causes and Quick Treatments

how to get rid of calluses

The 11 Best Non-Greasy Sunscreens to Protect You in 2021

best non greasy sunscreens sunscreen men 2021

Deodorant vs. Antiperspirant: Which Is Right For You?

deodorant vs antiperspirant

The 12 Best Men’s Toners for Clear and Healthy Skin

best toner for men toners 2021

The 11 Best Body Wipes for Men to Buy and Use in 2021

best face and body wipes for men 2021