This Top-Rated Water Flosser Is Only $25 in the Memorial Day Sales

Here’s a Memorial Day sales item that’s too good to pass up. You may not have been thinking of dental hygiene when you planned your shopping strategy for this sales event. However, since many people skip flossing because of the difficulty and time it takes, the Fairywill Water Flosser is a solid bargain. Nearly 11,000 customers have given the Fairywill Water Flosser a 4.4 rating, an impressive testimony to its performance and value. During this year’s Memorial Day sales, Amazon is discounting the Fairywill Water Flosser by 32%, reducing the normal $36 price to just $25, for an $11 savings.

Also known as the Fairywill Cordless Dental Oral Irrigator, the Water Flosser uses high-pressure pulsing water to clean food and food residue between teeth, massage gums, and promote blood circulation. There are three modes: Clean mode has strong pulses 1,800 times a minute, Soft mode has gentler pulses 1,400 times a minute, and Massage mode varies pulses between 1,400 and 1,800 times a minute to clean your teeth while stimulating and massaging your tongue and gums.

The Fairywill Water Flosser has a 300-milliliter water tank, large enough that you won’t have to refill it while cleaning your teeth. The device also includes eight replaceable rotating water jet tips. The manufacturer recommends replacing a water jet tip after three months of use. The unit without a tip installed is just 6 inches long and 2 inches in diameter at the base, its widest point, making the Water Flosser easy to pack to take on trips.

A lithium-ion battery powers the Water Flosser for up to 30 days’ use, according to Fairywill. Four hours of fast charging is sufficient for 21 days of use. A USB charging cable is included but you’ll have to provide your own AC adapter. Fairywill includes 12 months of customer support after purchase if you have problems or questions about how to use the irrigator.

High ratings from thousands of customers are impressive. Features most praised were the Water Flosser’s value for the money, ease of use, and battery life.

Whether you want to buy a Fairywill Water Flosser for yourself, multiple units for your family, or even to give as gifts, this is an excellent deal for a highly-rated health product. The Fairywill Water Flosser usually sells for $36, but Amazon has it on sale for just $25 in the Memorial Day sales, an $11 savings.

