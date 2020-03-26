Look at those feet. Yeah, those two. Way down there at the bottom of your legs. If you’re like a lot of guys, other than making sure those tootsies are clean in the shower, pulling socks or shoes on them, or stepping on a lego brick, they probably don’t get too much attention. But if you’re working from home nowadays, chances are you have some extra free time to take care of your neglected feet. This is a chance for you to kick back, relax, and pamper yourself.

First, set the mood. OK, no, I don’t mean break out the Pure Seduction playlist on Spotify, but, yeah, get some music going. Light a candle. Shake up a cocktail. Keep a cigar at the ready if that’s your thing. Then get to work.

Best Products for an At-Home Pedicure

Theratree Tea Tree Oil Soap

This liquid soap not only smells great but it also great for soothing skin irritation and treating odors. Before you go any further, get those feet extra clean. Get down there and get into all the nooks and crannies. Use a washcloth or a brush for maximum freshening.

Epsoak Sport Epsom Salt

After cleaning, soak ‘em. Toss about a half-cup of epsom salts into a small tub (no … not a Homer Bucket) with just enough warm water to cover your feet. Kick back and relax for about half-an-hour or so. The lavender essential oil in Epsoak’s formula adds to the overall soothing experience.

Grove Collaborative Natural Volcanic Pumice Stone

After that soak, take a pumice to any calloused areas. Wet the stone and rub it (gently!) over heels, toes, the balls of your feet, anywhere that may have gotten rough from running, wearing ill-fitting shoes, or wearing shoes without socks. A portion of every Grove shipment goes to the Arbor Day Foundation, which is a bonus because everyone likes trees.

Victorinox Nail Pliers

Now that things are feeling soft and smooth, it’s time to get on those toenails. Sure, you’ve got the toenail clippers that came in the travel kit you got at … was that your high school or college graduation? Time to upgrade. Grab these pliers for a little Swiss precision. Hold your thumb over the hinge and trim away.

Grown Alchemist Cuticle Oil

Yeah, I know. We’re guys. Cuticles are made to be ignored or picked, at best. Just say no. After trimming, apply this cuticle oil to help keep that layer of skin at the base of the nails healthy. You’ll probably want to try it on your fingernails, too.

Ahava Mineral Foot Cream

Follow up all that pampering with a nice moisturizer. Sure, you can use the same moisturizer you use on the rest of your body, but we are talking about an experience here, right? Ahava’s formulation is created just for feet, featuring nutrient-rich Dead Sea water, exfoliating salicylic acid, and a comforting oil blend. Your feet will feel replenished from the product’s 21 essential minerals, plus it’s not greasy and absorbs quickly.

Dr.’s Remedy Total Two-In-One

Let’s be clear. No, really. This multi-purpose clear polish provides that protective barrier we want, with just a bit of nearly unnoticeable gloss. It also contains biotin, tea tree oil, as well as cactus, ginseng, and kale for added hydration. Carefully apply the polish in a nice, even manner. If you feel the need, shove cotton balls between each toe or use toe separators to prevent rubbing up against the wet polish and spoiling the finish. Lean back, enjoy that cocktail, and let the polish dry for … oh, let’s say two episodes of Netflix’s 7 Days Out.

Outdoor Fellow Sandalwood + Pine Needle Candle

Bring the spa experience home with this clean, fresh-smelling candle from Outdoor Fellow. It’s sandalwood and pine needle fragrance will transport you to a forest glen, and, in fact, five percent of all proceeds go to support The Trust for Public Land.

Still not convinced? Here are even more reasons why every man should at least entertain the idea of a pedicure.

