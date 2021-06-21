  1. Grooming
Stop What You’re Doing and Buy This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Right Now

The Prime Day deals have arrived a few weeks early this year, but savvy online shoppers can find plenty of bargains outside of Amazon. Deals for Days, the Walmart Prime Day sale is only natural considering that this big-box store is one of Amazon’s most aggressive online competitors now — and it’s offering all sorts of great savings on just about everything. If you’re looking to step up your oral hygiene game then one of the best ways to do it is with a good electric toothbrush, and for its Deals for Days sale, Walmart has the awesome Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries on sale for just $100.

If you care about the health of your teeth (which you should, considering they’re going to be the only teeth you’re likely to have for a while), you owe it to yourself to invest in an electric toothbrush. It’s one of those little daily life upgrades that will leave you wondering how you ever lived without it and make you wish you had tossed your manual toothbrush sooner, but it’s important to choose a good one. The Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries is just about the best way to do so for around a Benjamin.

Oral-B has been a household name in the world of electric toothbrushes for years, but the 6000 SmartSeries brings some welcome modern additions to its otherwise fairly straightforward design. Chief among these new technologies is Bluetooth connectivity that lets you sync the toothbrush with your phone to receive feedback about your brushing habits and how you can improve them. The Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries toothbrush also boasts five different brushing modes along with a customizable SmartRing pressure sensor that lights up to let you know when you’re brushing too hard, and the toothbrush lets you know when you’ve properly brushed your teeth for the dentist-recommended two minutes.

The 6000 SmartSeries electric toothbrush is compatible with all Oral-B toothbrush heads as well and includes a compact traveling case so you don’t have to be without it when you’re on the road. If you’re looking for a modern, feature-rich electric toothbrush that’s a cut above cheaper basic models but doesn’t cost a fortune, this is the one, and for its Deals for Days sale, Walmart is knocking a cool $20 off the price to let you grab the Oral-B 6000 SmartSeries toothbrush for $100.

