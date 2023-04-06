Have the most incredible date night in by giving your partner a romantic massage

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Tick-tock. Date night is here again. We know you’re ready. You’ve made the reservations at her favorite restaurant, bought a bottle of beautiful perfume, ordered a dozen roses … oh, wait. You didn’t? Did date night sneak up on you again?

Yikes. We’ve got good news, though. It’s a plan to surprise your main squeeze with a blissful evening at home that includes a nice bottle of wine, dimmed lights, and a romantic massage.

We chatted with Swedish Institute-trained licensed massage therapist Rich Kiamco for some pointers about how to create a perfect evening of intimate touch that might just pierce your partner’s heart faster than a Hallmark card or a tasting menu.

Atmosphere and communication matter

The first step is to set up a proper romantic and relaxing environment.

“Create a nice, quiet space,” says Kiamco. “No phones. Turn off all your data. Turn off ringers, You want everything sequestered. You want her to know that you’re here for her.”

Next, put on some nice romantic music. “Pick something easy, whatever you both like, to create a relaxed mood. Nothing high energy, unless this person really loves it. It’s about whatever she would like, so if EDM really helps her disconnect, crank it up,” jokes Kiamco.

Light a candle or two. Dim the lights. Make sure the temperature is a little warmer or cooler, depending on her preference.

“Set up the bed or sofa with a nice soft towel or a sheet. If you’re going to do a full massage, make sure she can lay on her back comfortably. Have pillows available so that you can place one pillow under her stomach so she’s not arching her back or under her head to relieve pressure on the neck. Place pillows under her chest so her neck isn’t twisted in an uncomfortable way.

“If you’re going to do a foot massage, make sure you have pillows or cushions set up so that you can kneel or sit comfortably for a while,” says Kiamco. “You don’t want to interrupt the experience with your own cramps, aches, or pains!”

Give them some time to ease into the experience. “Have her take a nice shower or a bubble bath before, so she’s completely relaxed. You can even give her a foot massage while she’s still in the tub,” says Kiamco, assuming, of course, that there’s enough room for you to get into the right position and get to work.

While your partner is showering, take a moment for yourself. Make sure your hands are clean, soft, and moisturized. Take a minute to breathe and get centered. A good massage is about opening up to communication and connection.

“Be clear about your intention,” says Kiamco. “Keep in mind that you’re doing this to connect with her. Make sure you’re in the right place. Let her know you love her and care for her. Maintain eye contact. ‘Let’s take a moment and just look into each other’s eyes.’ Inhale and exhale. It’s about the breath and connection. You’re not doing the massage to her.”

Tips and techniques for a romantic massage

Now that you’re ready to get down to business, let’s talk about product. You can do a dry massage if that’s more appealing, but Kiamco recommends trying a cream.

“Unscented cream is best unless you know the person is okay with certain fragrances. Sometimes scents can be strong and unpleasant. If she doesn’t mind, use something she already has, then you know it’s gonna be okay. I usually use a cream. Be sure it’s non-staining—you don’t want to mess up her nicest sheets or furniture. You can use a moisturizing lotion, but you’ll have to reapply a lot more often. Really keep it simple so you’re not caught up in the product and can focus on staying really connected.”

If you’re doing a full massage, start working on your partner’s neck and shoulders. Gently rub from the spine out. Play with pressure. Start lightly and ask them if they’d like a little more. Pay attention to how they’re responding physically. As you work your way down, use longer strokes on larger muscles. Be gentle. Connect. Breath. Be sensitive. Find the level of pressure that they likes and be willing to adjust. The massage is for them, not for you.

“Massage can be great foreplay,” says Kiamco, “but keep the attention on her. Take time and let it be about her and not the act. Focus on comforting and relaxing her. It’s about building connection. That’s gonna make for great sex. If she feels seen and cared for, it only makes the sex itself more exciting.”

After hearing all of that, you may wimp out and consider hiring a massage therapist to come over for a couples massage, but you may have to scramble to get one booked.

Get moving: grab some roses, wine, and supplies on your lunch hour, and get home from work before she does!

What you need

