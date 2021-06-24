Summertime is here, and with it comes the pale horseman of humidity. Lo, the death of those with curly hair has arrived. Frizz reaches peak Carrot Top, and accompanying volume can fill a balloon. Short of industrial super glue, product is no match for the warmer months, and when faced with such circumstances, many lose hope. Well, it’s time to break out the big guns, and the biggest gun has to be Dyson’s Corrale Hair Straightener. Right now, its industry-leading performance is $50 off through Walmart’s Deals for Days Sale.

The Dyson brand is synonymous with quality. From its famous line of vacuums (fantastic) to its expansion within the home to fans, blow dryers, and even lighting, what the company does, it just does better. Its Corrale Hair Straightener is part of this legacy, and while for many it won’t be their first Dyson, when it comes to this product category, it very well may be their last.

Related Guides Best Hair Products for Men

Best Hair Dryers for Men

Walmart Prime Day Grooming Deals

Upon its introduction in 2020, the Corrale was buried under a steady stream of awards from insiders and generalists alike. It’s no wonder why: In a space long stale, it injected innovation and advanced features. It began with a pair of manganese copper alloy plates, which gathers the hair as it passes. It also contains an internal governor that adjusts temperature 100 times a second for the optimal heat for every micrometer of follicles as it passes. Because of this efficiency, the unit requires less heat to achieve the same result, and rather than fry the hair into submission, it gently tames. The process means less damage day after day than the average straightener, and for the first time, you can use it in your daily life without worrying about regular repair on the weekends.

We also love the Corrale’s versatility. Traditional straighteners provide a one-size-fits-all product: before and after. But thanks to the Corrale’s adjustability and three-setting heat, you can use it to achieve a variety of looks, from beach waves to smooth and sleek. This is no one-trick pony, making it even more functional.

Finally, unlike just about every other straightener on the market, this one is cord-free, powered by a four-cell lithium-ion rechargeable battery. No more tripping over cords or anchoring yourself near an outlet; you now have the freedom to find the best spot, with the best light, which only yields the best result.

This summer, when your textured hair is growing borderline feral, we’re happy to report that hope is out there. The award-winning Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener has brought new life into both hair and a long-neglected category, and right now, through Walmart, you can knock half a Benjamin off its MSRP. Anyone can like the look of a deal like that.

Editors' Recommendations