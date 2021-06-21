Pigs Must Be Flying, Because this Award-Winning Face Serum is on Sale

Yes, that’s right. Amazon Prime Day 2021 is here, and not only has it rightfully returned to its original summertime spot after last year’s pandemic-related delay, but it’s also actually a month earlier than its original before-times slot — and competitors are dropping their own version of Prime Day deals, including Walmart with its Days for Deals sale.

So, what does that mean for skincare aficionados? Well, for starters, now would be a good time to stock up on some cult favorites, like the award-winning Double Face Serum Complete Age Control Concentrate from Clarins. Normally priced at $127, Walmart is discounting it to $82. Hurry because this luxury item will sell out fast.

The much-loved anti-aging serum by the French luxury skincare brand packs — as its name suggests — twice the punch when it comes to addressing your age-related skincare concerns.

How so? Its unique two-phase formula is enriched with a whopping 21 plant extracts that, when simply put, improve your skin’s existing vital functions and tackle the major signs of aging: Fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, and uneven skin tone. The result? A natural, healthy, and youthful glow — something most of us are no doubt striving for after a year and more of sitting indoors behind phone and laptop screens.

Don’t let terms like the “hydric and lipidic system” intimidate you. We’ll leave the complexities of the exact science to the pros at Clarins (and we thank them for what they do for our skin). When it comes down to it, the ingredients — many of them organic — incorporated in this little miracle bottle contain anti-aging properties by their very nature.

Take turmeric, one of the Double Serum’s shining stars, for example (it also happens to be similar in color to the now-classic bottle we’ve come to easily spot on shelves): The plant is not only an antioxidant but also a superb antiseptic and anti-inflammatory agent that’s been used in Ayurvedic medicine for over 5,000 years. Where skin in particular is concerned, turmeric helps regulate communication between the skin and cells, promotes healing, and is one of the key players responsible for that glow we’ve been talking about.

Other antioxidant ingredients in Double Serum that you may recognize from your kitchen, like avocado, stimulate skin regeneration and keep your visage looking plump and supple, whereas banana safeguards your collagen levels to keep them in top condition. The nutrient-dense kiwi nourishes cells, while mango prevents skin from dehydration.

We could wax lyrical about each of the 21 plus ingredients and their benefits found in Clarins Double Serum, but the results speak for themselves — and quickly, too. One of the serum’s selling points is that it not only works to keep you looking more youthful in the long run, it also delivers brighter, fresher results almost instantly, so you’ll be ready to step away from the screens and head out feeling summer-ready.

