Do Bravo Sierra's grooming and skincare products live up to the hype?

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Did that new Top Gun movie inspire you to escape that “highway to the Danger Zone” of bad hair, sunburn, dull skin, and stanky stench? Bravo Sierra promises military-grade grooming that’s up to whatever challenge you have in mind. This military veteran-owned and operated company continually gives back five percent of sales revenue to military families and veterans, and they provide vegan and cruelty-free products that are entirely made in the U.S.

With such tough talk, I couldn’t help but wonder whether the words match the deeds. Fortunately for us, I recently had the opportunity to put Bravo Sierra to the ultimate test: myself. How well do their products actually work as part of my own grooming routine? We’re about to find out.

What’s the deal with Bravo Sierra?

According to the company, “Bravo Sierra is dedicated to creating clean, responsibly made products that are affordable, sustainable, and accessible to everyone.” All their products are vegan, cruelty-free, and 100 percent made in the U.S. In addition, 40 percent of Bravo Sierra’s co-founders and 30 percent of their current workforce are military veterans, and five percent of all Bravo Sierra sales revenue is directed to programs to help military veterans and their families.

As of September 2022, Bravo Sierra has a wide array of grooming and skincare products, including body wash gel, face moisturizer, lip balm, and hand sanitizer. But today, we’re focusing on these three: their SPF 30 sunscreen, their deodorant stick, and their solid bar of hair and body cleanser.

How do these products work on our hair and skin?

It may feel incredibly awkward at first to use “bar soap” on your head hair, and your hair might feel a little extra oily for the first three to seven days. But as long as you use this bar like you would other soap bars, you should be fine. Over time, your hair becomes accustomed to the shampoo and body bar. Even better, shampoo bars are better for the planet than traditional shampoo bottles: They require less fuel for transportation, and they don’t require plastic packaging.

Meanwhile, the deodorant bar and the sunscreen paste are much more straightforward: Use them like you would other deodorants and sunscreens. The deodorants have strong scents, but they shouldn’t smell too overpowering.

What are the features of these Bravo Sierra products?

If you need all the deets on all these goods, here you go:

The sunscreen lotion offers broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 sun protection.

The sunscreen is also ultra-lightweight, non-greasy, non-shiny, and non-sticky.

The hair and body bar is sulfate-free and non-drying, and it’s enriched with coconut, shea butter, and oat flour.

The deodorant is made with probiotics to kill body odor-causing bacteria at the source, and it’s formulated to prevent stains on clothes.

The hair and body bar and the deodorant are both available in five scents (including unscented).

Bravo Sierra’s entire supply chain (including engineering, sourcing, and manufacturing) is based in the U.S.

U.S. orders over $40 get shipping at no extra cost.

Bravo Sierra offers free returns and exchanges : If you have any issues with your products, email Bravo Sierra, and they’ll get the process rolling.

What do I like about Bravo Sierra grooming items?

The hair and body bar feels great : I loved lathering up with it, and I didn’t notice any problems with my hair (though, to be fair, my hair naturally tends to be dry).

My hair and skin actually felt better : I loved the “fresh, clean” sensation after showering with the hair and body bar. And after a few days of use, my hair and skin did feel softer and less tough.

The deodorant also feels great: It’s been easy to roll it under my arms, it smells fantastic, and I indeed haven’t noticed any unwanted “pit stains” on my shirts.

The sunscreen works well : It provides good SPF 30 protection, and it doesn’t irritate my skin.

They’re easy to use : Even the hair and body bar works easily in the shower once you get the hang of using an entire “soap bar” all over yourself.

They provide generous portions : These have lasted me quite a while, even with me using that hair and body bar all over myself.

I know what I got : Bravo Sierra is very transparent about what’s in their products, how they’re made, and where they’re made.

What do I not like about Bravo Sierra grooming items?

The hair and body bar is big : Depending on your hands’ size and their dexterity, it might be a little tricky at first. But again, you should get the hang of it.

The deodorant feels a bit greasy: If you’re accustomed to deodorant body spray or a deodorant bar with a drier formula, you may be a bit thrown off by Bravo Sierra’s deodorant’s more colloidal and “fatty” texture. I’ve since come around to like it, but I understand if others think it feels a little greasy and weird.

Here are some FAQs on Bravo Sierra

In case you have more questions, here are some more answers.

Why are they called Bravo Sierra?

The name reflects (some of) the company’s founders’ military background. As they describe it themselves, “We believe brands, in general, are B.S. and don’t matter, so we call ourselves B.S. (BRAVO SIERRA) to illustrate that point!” Basically, Bravo Sierra wants everyone to focus on their products rather than their branding.

How does the Five Percent for Military Families program work?

They share five percent of all sales revenue — not just five percent of profits — with the U.S. Military’s official Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) programs. MWR consists of multiple support, leisure, and quality of life programs that are open to active duty service members, service members’ household families, military veterans, and current and retired U.S. Department of Defense civilian workers.

When do orders ship?

Orders are processed one to two business days after being placed. Once orders leave the warehouse, customers receive tracking links, and they can visit their account pages on Bravo Sierra’s website for further updates.

Which forms of payment will Bravo Sierra accept?

Bravo Sierra currently takes Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover cards, as well as payments via Amazon, PayPal, and Shopify.

What’s the deal with Bravo Sierra subscriptions?

When you click on just about any product for sale on Bravo Sierra’s website, you will see options for subscription alongside options for a one-time sale. You should see options for purchase and delivery every one, two, or three months, as well as one-time purchase options. It’s up to you whether you want to order a subscription — and if so, how often you want your product(s) delivered.

Should you buy Bravo Sierra grooming products?

Honestly, I must say: Yes. If you simply want everything your body needs without anything that you and the planet are better off doing without, Bravo Sierra is definitely worth a try. The products feel great, work well, and are made ethically and responsibly.

