  1. Grooming
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Prime Day Electric Toothbrush Deals for 2021

By

If you feel like your oral hygiene is in need of an upgrade (and believe us when we say we could all use a little help), then there’s no time like the present to shop the best Prime Day Electric Toothbrush Deals. Prime Day deals are a sight to behold any way you slice it, with plenty of the best products on the market, in any category you can dream up, on sale for stellar discounts.

And of course, that goes for the best electric toothbrush out there, one that’s going to give your pearly whites a major refresh. Prime Day electric toothbrush deals won’t be around for long, though, and when you get a glimpse of what’s up for grabs, it probably won’t be hard to see why. Think of an electric toothbrush like the dental revamp you didn’t know you needed. The best electric toothbrushes clean more deeply and thoroughly than an average toothbrush, amping up the wattage of your smile throughout the process.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Here are the best Prime Day electric toothbrush deals to start shopping right this very second.

Best Prime Day Electric Toothbrush Deals

Colgate 360 Advanced Whitening Battery Powered Toothbrush

$9 $11
With only a couple of AAA batteries, this electric toothbrush from Colgate offers superb plaque reduction on your gum line. It is also slim and lightweight, which helps for easy control.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

$25 $50
The soft-grip handle and the contoured bristles of the Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush help provide a thorough yet comfortable brushing experience.
Buy at Kohl's

Arm & Hammer Spinbrush Pro Clean

$8 $9
Do you want a new yet cheap electric toothbrush? Check out the Arm & Hammer Spinbrush Pro Clean electric toothbrush. It features a dual-action technology to effectively clean the teeth.
Buy at Walmart
Coupon for $10 off

Fairywill PRO 2056

$60 $80
40,000 vibrations per minute? It must be the Fairywill PRO 2056 electric toothbrush, which also comes with three specialized brush heads for optimal oral cleaning, and a UV-sanitizing case.
Buy at Amazon

Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush

$200 $220
If you're into sleek designs, you'll love this Oral-B electric toothbrush in the color Black Onyx. Aside from cleaning teeth, it has a pressure sensor that turns red if you're brushing too hard.
Buy at Amazon

Boka Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

$57 $75
This rechargeable electric toothbrush from Boka not only has a 2-minute timer but also 30-second alerts to remind you when you should switch to another area.
Buy at Best Buy

Oral-B Electric Toothbrush, Vitality Flossaction

$35 $64
Oral-B's Velocity FlossAction feature offers precise deep-cleaning for teeth and gums, as well as 3D whitening.
Buy at Walmart

Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush With Sensitive Brush Head and Timer

$27 $30
Introduce kids to their first electric toothbrush with this Oral-B model. Its brush head is suited for sensitive gums. It also oscillates and rotates to ensure all-around mouth cleaning.
Buy at Amazon

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion Professional Electric Toothbrush

$158 $200
An electric toothbrush that brushes and flosses at the same time exists. Waterpik has a built-in water flosser function that gets into the crevices of teeth to remove any plaque.
Buy at Amazon

Oral-B Pro 6000 Electric Toothbrush

$100 $150
Boasting five different cleaning modes, the Oral-B Pro 6000 is a lean, mean, and highly efficient cleaning machine. It's also equipped with its own visual dental coaching for a top-notch clean.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Electric Toothbrush

$80 $90
Keep your gums in tip-top shape with the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 electric toothbrush, equipped with a pressure alert and three cleaning modes to keep you brushing at maximum efficiency.
Buy at Amazon

Voom Sonic Pro 7 Series

$55 $60
Among the most advanced oral care technology providers, the Voom Sonic Pro 7 Series has a built-in two-minute timer to ensure recommended brushing time. It also has five speeds and a quadrant pacer.
Buy at Amazon

Oral-B Pro 3000 Electric Toothbrush

$80 $90
With anti-stain technology and three different cleaning modes, the Oral-B Pro 3000 electric toothbrush has everything you need to keep the dentist away.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush

$230 $270
Only one step behind the 9700 model, the Philips Sonicare 9500 is every bit as powerful at cleaning your teeth as some of the big boys in the industry, with eight total intensity and cleaning modes.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic

$155 $200
Do you want to have whiter teeth in just a week and healthier gums within two weeks? With five speeds and 31,000 strokes per minute, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic is all that you need.
Buy at Amazon

Oral-B Genius 8000

$127 $180
Never miss a dirty spot again with this electric toothbrush! It features a position detection technology to help you know the areas that you've already brushed.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Classic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

$150 $200
This is a huge savings on one of the top electric toothbrushes in the market. At 31,000 brushstrokes a minute, your teeth are sure to be sparkling clean.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Electric Toothbrush

$230 $270
Not only this electric toothbrush designed handsomely but its smartphone app feature also lets you get feedback in real-time.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 Electric Toothbrush

$270 $330
For total dental care that would rival some dentists, the Philips Sonicare 9700 is a robust one-of-a-kind machine that maximizes its brushing capabilities to provide well-rounded cleaning.
Buy at Amazon

AquaSonic DUO

$44 $69
Not one, but two. Each set of the AquaSonic Duo comes with two electric toothbrushes, 10 DuPont brush heads, two travel cases, a wireless charger, and the instructions and support contact manuals.
Buy at Amazon

Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Toothbrush

$45 $55
If you need a simple yet effective electric toothbrush that gets straight to the point, the Oral-B Pro 500 is exactly what you need. It provides far more effective cleaning, with a 2-minute timer.
Buy at Walmart

Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

$99 $150
The Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is clinically proven to improve your gum health after two weeks of use. With 62,000 brush strokes per minute, it ensures ultra-deep cleaning daily.
Buy at Amazon

Philips Sonicare 2 Electric Toothbrush

$120 $150
Packed with all the essentials while leaving out all the premiums, the Philips Sonicare 2 electric toothbrush is a great starter for beginners ready to make the leap from manual to automatic.
Buy at Amazon
Coupon for $5 off

Cremax Water Flosser Professional for Teeth

$36 $46
A water flosser that you can travel with is a must-have on your packing list. You'll be investing in a healthy smile for years to come.
Buy at Amazon

Should You Buy a New Electric Toothbrush on Prime Day?

We’re of the opinion that you need to stock up as much as humanly possible when you get wind of a standout discount, especially in a field as crowded as that of the fast-growing, tech-savvy electric toothbrush market. As we said, you won’t realize all the good that a new, sleek electric toothbrush can give to your gums and your teeth until you’ve tried one out firsthand.

That’s why we’re absolutely of the opinion that you need to buy a new electric toothbrush on Prime Day ASAP, while these deals are still around. The best electric toothbrush sales aren’t going to linger for very long. And because these Prime Day electric toothbrush deals are nearly too good to pass up, we suggest doing your research, starting with our Prime Day deals picks here.

If that sounds a bit too simple, not to worry: It really is nearly too good to be true, kind of like the results you see as you use your new electric toothbrush. Do us a favor and get that credit card at the ready to shop plenty of the best Prime Day electric toothbrush sales.

How To Choose an Electric Toothbrush on Prime Day

Finding the best electric toothbrush has never been easier. At least, if you follow our guide on how to choose an electric toothbrush on Prime Day, that is. There is a bevy of options for electric toothbrushes from brands all designed to offer the deep clean and pearly white smile you need. If you’ve been waiting for years to upgrade your oral care, there’s no time like Prime Day to find one of the best deals on an electric toothbrush.

So, what to consider? We’re glad you asked. If price is a factor, it’s your lucky day: The best Prime Day electric toothbrush deals slash prices down to levels much lower than normal, meaning you can get plenty of bang for your buck. We’d also suggest you look for an electric toothbrush from a company that specializes in the best oral care products to begin with. That expertise has been put to good use as far as designing an innovative electric toothbrush is concerned.

As you shop the best Prime Day electric toothbrush deals, you should also consider portability and ease of transport. Most electric toothbrushes break down into multiple parts, all the better to be stowed in your Dopp kit when you do hit the road.

And as far as the best electric toothbrushes are concerned, you should also take care to track down one that charges with ease, ideally using a simple plug-in stand. The fewer cords taking up space on your bathroom counter, the better, right? The best Prime Day electric toothbrush deals take all of this into account, and then some.

Trust us when we say you’re going to love the way your smile looks… if you make it a point to get one of the best Prime Day electric toothbrush deals, that is. There’s no time to waste.

Editors' Recommendations

18 Best Healthy Snacks to Munch on During Road Trips

best healthy road trip snacks

Best Prime Day Kayak Deals for 2021

Decathlon Itiwit Inflatable Kayak

Best Prime Day Bike Deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Bike Deals

Walmart Now Sells Luxury Used Watches, and We’re Not Mad About It

walmart luxury watch marketplace now has used watches no really

The 9 Best Hair Brushes on Walmart for Every Type of Men’s Hair

best hair brushes for men man brush

The 11 Best Bar Soaps To Buy From Walmart in 2021

best bar soaps for men body scrub featured image

The 10 Best Drugstore Shampoos to Buy From Walmart

The Best Men’s Head Shavers for an Ultra Sharp Buzzcut

best head shavers wahl clipper comfort grip pro l d2 0090 v2 2

The 5 Best Fingernail Clippers That Help Men Achieve Their Ideal Nail Length

best fingernail clippers for men the 5

You Won’t Believe How Cheap This Philips Electric Shaver Is Today

philips electric shaver deal walmart prime day sale 2021 norelco 6850 2

The 5 Best Body Powders for Men in 2021

best body powders for men close up man clapping hands with talc powder

How to Treat Acne Scars at Home According to a Dermatologist

Man Treating Acne Scars

The 52 Best Gifts for Men in 2021 and Beyond

best gifts for men yeti backpacks