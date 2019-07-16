Share

Prime Day is like Black Friday, but instead of dealing with hordes of rabid shoppers at the mall, you can quietly find some of the best deals on Amazon from the comfort of your own home. We’re on the second day of a 48-hour run — Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16 — and the online retailer is still offering sweet discounts on everything from must-have tech to outdoor gear and kitchen appliances.

With all those sales, now would be a good time splurge on a high-end product that will liven up your grooming routine. You’ll get the same quality for a reduced price — and you’ll get goods delivered to your doorstep. Check out the best Prime Day deals on our favorite men’s grooming products on Amazon.

Best Prime Day Deals on Men’s Grooming Products

What to Know About Prime Day 2019

Do You Need to Be an Amazon Prime Member?

Well, yes, they call it Prime Day for a reason. You need to be an Amazon Prime member to snag the discounts we’ve highlighted above.

Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial. If you enjoy your trial of free two-day shipping on certain items and access to streamable content like shows and movies, a Prime membership will only set you back $119 a year (or $13 a month). The whole point of Prime Day, after all, is to introduce non-members to the convenience of the service. And with a lot of these grooming products, you can set up regular delivery so you never have to worry about running out.

Tips for Finding the Best Prime Day Deals

If you’re interested in more style sales, bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it with the best Prime Day deals. We’ll only highlight the top brands or steepest discounts.

If you’re unsure about a product, do a quick Google search to compare prices and find reviews. Amazon users typically provide honest feedback in the comments. You can use the built-in search feature to hone in only on items that have a four-to-five-star rating.

For even more deals, check out the best savings on outdoor gear, kitchen gear and appliances, men’s style essentials, splurge-worthy toys, and pillows, sheets, and mattresses. Our tech-centric brother site, Digital Trends, also has a roundup of hottest Prime Day deals overall — that’s where you can find more info on Amazon devices, TVs, games, and more.

The Manual may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.