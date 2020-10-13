Best Art of Sport Prime Day Deals: 10 Offers You Can’t Miss

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Amazon Prime Days aren’t just a great time to save on — well, just about everything — they are also an excellent opportunity to take advantage of savings on some of your favorite grooming products. In fact the giant online retailer is offering discounts on some of self-care brand Art of Sport’s essentials right now. They’re the cheapest they’ll be at Amazon all year, so this is a perfect time to stock up. Get started by checking out this piece about Prime Day Deals, and of course be sure to get our guidance on Prime Day Fashion Sales: Best Clothing and Accessories for Men.

Art of Sport Trial Kit — $12, was $15

Want to try out a new brand, but afraid to go all in? Grab Art of Sport’s five-piece trial kit with a full-size aluminum-free deodorant; and sample sizes of AOS body wash, bar soap, shampoo/conditioner, and body lotion. You’re gonna be sorry, though, when you fall in love with it and have to pay full price! Grab a few to keep that toiletries kit stocked.

— $27, was $42

It’s Art of Sports’ most valuable players, all in one handy kit. The five-piece set includes aluminum-free deodorant, charcoal body wash, body lotion, charcoal face wash, and a shower scrub tool. Grab a couple for stocking stuffers now, and be sure to stash a few away for yourself!

— $6.36, was $7.95

We’re big fans of charcoal around here, and AOS’s exfoliating face scrub – with natural botanicals like tea tree oil, Aloe Vera, and bamboo extract — will leave you feeling cleansed, refreshed, and ready to face the day.

— $7, was $9

This two-pack of AOS’s activated charcoal soap features the brand’s Victory scent, featuring cool eucalyptus. Tea tree oil and shea butter leave your skin tingling and soft.

— $14, was $17

More of a shower gel than a bar soap kind of guy? Art of Sport’s got you covered. Get extra savings on this body wash two-pack in the brand’s Compete Scent, featuring energizing citrus. It’s also got Aloe Vera for a moisturizing shower.

— $5.59, was $9

Art of Sport features a high-performance formula, aluminum-free deodorant with natural botanicals matcha and arrowroot. This one is in the brand’s signature Rise Scent, a crisp, clean, cedar-infused fragrance with vanilla.

— $11, was $14

If you’re worried about sweating too much during your workout (or your day-to-day), grab this two-pack of AOS’s antiperspirant, this one in the fresh Victory Scent.

— $5.56, was $7

After a hard workout (out in the sun, maybe?), be sure to cleanse and moisturize so you can come back looking better than ever. AOS’s fresh scent face moisturizer offers ultimate hydration for dry skin with Green Tea Extract and Aloe Vera.

— $9, was $13

Pushed it a little too hard? Rub in Art of Sport’s Pain Relief Cream with arnica and eucalyptus for relief. It’s been developed with athletes to meet their specific needs.

— $16, was $20

Get extra savings with this two-pack of AOS’s Body Lotion for Dry Skin. It’s a perfect follow-up to a long hot shower, adding moisture and repairing sun- and wind-damaged skin with shea butter, Aloe Vera, and Vitamins B and E. I’s non-greasy, so you can apply it and get on with your day.

