Arabian fragrances: The new gold standard of perfumery

The Arabian/Middle Eastern category of uniquely created fragrances used to be a hidden secret beloved mainly by the people within those communities. Thanks to the internet and social media, a fragrance community has developed, and people gladly share what they’re wearing in their corner of the world.

As a result, Arabian fragrances have become insanely popular worldwide, and they’re worthy of the hype. These groundbreaking fragrance formulations have changed the game when it comes to high-quality perfumery and what brands aspire to. Keep reading to learn what makes this scent family so popular, and decide what bottles of Arabian cologne to add to your collection.

What makes Arabian colognes so different?

Highly skilled formulation and unique ingredients with authentic origins are some of the factors making Arabian fragrances the highest standard in perfumery right now. Western-crafted fragrances are still amazing, and we definitely have our favorites, especially when it comes to mixing and matching them. Still, Arabian colognes have certain factors that make them stand out in a way that’s still pleasant and not harsh on the nose. Here are some of those factors.

Lasting power

These fragrances are known to last on the skin and clothing for extremely long periods of time. A standard lasting time of X hours can easily increase to X days with an Arabian fragrance. Notes within the colognes will linger even with just a few sprays.

High concentration of natural oils and resins

The lasting power mentioned above is usually due to the quantity of natural oils within a fragrance. A higher percentage of natural and essential oils adds not only to the lasting power but also to the projection and overall scent profile. Fragrances with more than 20% of scent concentration are called extraits, and they are significantly stronger than eau de toilette fragrances, which are the most common concentration for a lot of brands. Some brands take it up a notch and offer an eau de parfum concentration, but rarely the extrait strength that is so common in Arabian fragrances.

Unique ingredients

Unique ingredients are key to developing unique notes within a fragrance. Some are rare and luxurious, others are common but not frequently used. Either way, ingredients like oud, musk, saffron, rice, and bakhoor make Arabian fragrances stand out.

Price point

While there are still luxury options when it comes to purchasing Arabian fragrances, the majority of popular options are affordable, but don’t cut corners on quality. It’s not uncommon to see a 3.4-ounce bottle sold for $40 to $50, whereas the same size of a popular Western brand would likely cost upward of $200.

Unisex scents

The last perk of Arabian fragrances is their versatility. Unisex scents are a lot more normalized, and fragrances seem to adapt better to individual body chemistry than with other types of scents. This has become a popular selling point of Arabian fragrance brands because it allows customers to share and try fragrances to create a universal wearing experience. Couples can share bottles of scents they both like, but each person still gets a unique scent when they’re wearing it.

Starting your collection of Arabian colognes

If you’re looking to add some of these fun and exotic scents to your collection, the large selection of options can make it hard to know where to start. Fret not — they’re easier to find than you may think. Most brands have adapted U.S. sites or can be found on marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart. I’d recommend starting with just one or two bottles, ideally in a scent family you’re familiar with or that aligns with the colognes you already have.

For example, if you’re a fan of sweet scents with vanilla and musk notes, you should pick something that has similar notes. The curveball with getting your hands on an Arabian fragrance is that it will most likely have to be a blind buy unless you’re lucky enough to find some at a store near you. But thanks to the high quality of the fragrances and accurate note descriptions, they’re usually pretty safe to blind buy. I’ve bought around 10 without being able to smell them in the store first, and have yet to come across one I regret adding to my collection.

