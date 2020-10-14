With literally just hours left in this year’s Amazon Prime Day event, the best Prime Day Deals are gone or going fast. We’ve already rounded up dozens of best-of-the-year Prime Day fashion deals. If you’re still looking for ways to tighten up your look during quarantine, one of the best-reviewed men’s electric razors on Amazon is on sale today only for 37% off.

The Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor is routinely among the best electric razors available on Amazon, according to user ratings and reviews. This flagship tool features five ultra-sharp, precision blades and razor-thin (pun intended) Arc foil. The multi-pivoting head is designed to glide easily over your face, neck, chin, and jaw. A built-in sensor detects and adjusts to differences in facial hair density and length. Together, all this fancy technology works to closely follow your facial contours for a quick, precise, comfortable shave every time.

This 2-in-1 electric shaver and trimmer works on beards, mustaches, sideburns, and pretty much everywhere else. Plus, the cordless design and waterproof housing mean you can safely use it by the sink or even in the shower. Delivering more than 14,000 cuts per minute, the heavy-duty motor makes quick work of even the densest stubble. It’s guaranteed to maintain peak power even when the battery is nearly empty. A 10-stage LCD indicator reveals the remaining battery power. Plus, the razor and included AC charger both fit inside the included carry pouch for maximum portability. Universal voltage means it works at home and overseas, no matter where you travel.

The Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor retails for nearly $150. During this year’s Prime Day event, it’s available for 37% off for a grand total of just $95, including free two-day shipping and free returns in the unlikely event you don’t like it. This deal will likely sell out fast, however. If you’re ready for a razor upgrade, better jump on this one now before it’s gone.

If you’re looking for a few more options, check out our roundup of the best razors for men, including disposable razors, straight razors , safety razors , and even a heated razor. Because you’re worth it.

Editors' Recommendations