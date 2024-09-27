Years Beer arrives

Just when you thought the NA movement might pump the breaks, another handful of options come trickling in. The latest is the brainchild of the former manager of Chance the Rapper. Years Beer, by Chicagoan Pat Corcoran, is built around a non-alcoholic pilsner.

The brand sources water from Lake Michigan and is inspired by the Abraham Lincoln quote, “and in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” It’s a no-fuss beer that’s food-friendly and quite refreshing. And you can have a few without worrying about the repercussions.

We’ve come a long way since the O’Doul’s era of the 1990s. Today, we have more near-beer options than ever, brewed like actual beer with all the necessary ingredients. The results taste like proper beers, not just fizzy yellow water. That’s great news for folks who are sober, curious, or just looking to cut back some.

What’s interesting is the transition from celebrity-backed tequila and other traditional alcoholic beverages to the NA sector. Sure, part of it is business savvy at work, as the non-alcoholic realm has exploded into a billion dollar-plus arena. But there’s a wellness angle too, not to mention a broader appeal, making all types of beer or accessible to all types of drinkers.

Big names like Bella Hadid, Blake Lively, Katy Perry, Spencer Mathews, and J.J. Watt have joined the fray, turning out NA options for the masses. Years Beer follows suit and there are surely more to come.

